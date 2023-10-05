Watch the Trailer for Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley Biopic, ‘Priscilla’

A24 has released the official trailer for Sofia Coppola’s upcoming biopic, Priscilla. The film – Coppola’s first feature since 2020’s On The Rocks – is based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis & Me, which was originally adapted into a television movie in 1988.

The film follows the story of Priscilla and Elvis’ relationship, which began when they met in Bad Nauheim, Germany, in 1959 – when Priscilla was just 14 years old. The pair were married in 1967, and their daughter Lisa Marie was born in 1968. Priscilla stars Australian actor Jacob Elordi as the King, with Cailee Spaeny in the titular role.

Priscilla Official Trailer

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September, and according to Variety it received a seven-minute standing ovation. Early reviews of the film has been positive, with Deadline writing that this is Coppola “at her best”.

“As a film, Priscilla feels slight; there are no revelations, no showdowns, no retrospective assessments of what was really going on here or how it reflected the wider world,” Deadline’s Stephanie Bunbury writes.

“There is just this view of Priscilla drawing cat’s-eye flicks with her black eyeliner, that monogrammed rug decked out with musical notes, that bed – usually shot from Elvis’s side – where he spends most of his life when he is at home. Small things, but Coppola finds the meaning in them.”

The project was originally announced only a little over a year ago, in September 2022. It follows the 2022 Baz Luhrmann feature film Elvis, which starred Austin Butler in the role of Elvis, alongside Australian actress Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla.

The film will be released in North American cinemas in November; no Australian release has been announced yet.

