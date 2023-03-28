Lizzo Adds Extra Dates to 2023 Australian Tour

After the first Melbourne and Sydney dates of her upcoming Australian tour sold out during pre-sale, Lizzo has announced an extra show in each city. The singer, rapper and flautist will now perform additional concerts at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, 18th July and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Monday, 24th July.

The tour will kick off with a show at Perth’s RAC Arena on Friday, 14th July. She’ll be joined on all headline dates by rapper Tkay Maidza. General tickets for that show – along with the new Sydney and Melbourne dates – will go on sale today (Wednesday, 29th March) from 11am local time.

Lizzo – ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)

Lizzo’s upcoming Australian tour will mark her first headline shows in the country since 2020, when she performed at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne’s Forum Theatre in addition to appearances at that year’s FOMO Festival.

Alongside her headline dates, Lizzo was also recently announced as the first headliner for this year’s edition of Splendour in the Grass, making her debut at the festival in July. When announcing Lizzo’s place on the bill a fortnight ago, organisers said the rest of the lineup would be revealed within a matter of weeks.

Since last visiting the country, Lizzo has released her fourth studio album, Special. The follow-up to 2019 breakout Cuz I Love You featured hits ‘About Damn Time’ – which won Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards – and ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’.

Lizzo Australian Tour 2023

with special guest Tkay Maidza

Friday, 14th July – RAC Arena, Perth

Monday, 17th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, 18th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (NEW SHOW)

Sunday, 23rd July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (SOLD OUT)

Monday, 24th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (NEW SHOW)

Tickets on sale 11am Wednesday, 29th March.

