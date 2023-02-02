Melbourne Punks CLAMM Announce 2023 National Headline Tour

Melbourne punk trio CLAMM are hitting the road this year in honour of their celebrated 2022 album Care.

The band have announced a national headline tour for this April and May, with dates lined up in Melbourne, Wollongong, Sydney, Fremantle, Gold Coast and Brisbane.

The news also comes alongside the announcement of a new addition to the CLAMM lineup, with the band welcoming Stella Rennex (Parsnip, Thibault, Smarts) on bass.

After playing saxophone on Care (as well as for the likes of King Gizzard, ORB and Bananagun) Stella will now join CLAMM as their permanent bassist, replacing departing member Maisie Everest, who’s leaving to focus on the band that she herself fronts, Belair Lip Bombs.

“So excited to head out on an Australian tour with our new bass player Stella,” CLAMM posted on socials. “On sale now!”

The Care LP explores the confusion of what it is to be a young person “trying to live an honourable life in this fucked up world”. It contains the single ‘Bit Much’, which featured on Music Feeds‘ list of our 50 favourite Australian songs of 2022.

You can catch all the details of CLAMM’s 2023 Australian headline tour dates below.

CLAMM 2023 Tour Dates

Saturday, 15th April – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 21st April – La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, 22nd April – Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 29th April – Mojos, Fremantle, WA

Friday, 5th May – Vinnies Dive Bar, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, 6th May – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane, QLD

