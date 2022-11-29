Geelong’s Tent Pole Festival Adds Black Lips, MOD CON & More To Lineup

Geelong’s newest live music event, Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree, has revealed its complete 2023 lineup. Tent Pole’s first lineup announcement included indie-rock veterans Pavement, Australian rock mainstays Spiderbait and Magic Dirt, Chapter Music punk trio CLAMM, alt-rock outfit Floodlights, US garage duo The Schizophonics and NT rockers Black Rock Band.

The single-day festival will also welcome US garage punk group Black Lips, Texan alt-country performer Charley Crockett, local rock acts MOD CON and The Prize and dream-pop/prog group Sirens.

Black Lips – ‘Lost Angel’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tent Pole is taking place on Wadawurrung Country at Mt. Duneed Estate on Saturday, 4th March. The festival is a collaboration between A Day On The Green, Love Police and I OH YOU. Headliners, Pavement, will be appearing at Mt. Duneed Estate as part of their long-delayed reunion tour, marking their first shows in Australia since 2010.

In addition to the main stage entertainment, curators Shaun Adams and Kate Berry (the team behind OK Motels) will curate a second stage with a focus on local regional talent and a retro aesthetic. Expect brazen nods to ’70s Australiana. Tickets for Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree

Black Lips

Charley Crockett

MOD CON

The Prize

Sirens

Joining…

Pavement

Spiderbait

Magic Dirt

Floodlights

The Schizophonics

Black Rock Band

Clamm

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 4th March – Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong (Wadawurrung Country)

