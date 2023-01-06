NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our 50 Favourite Australian Songs of 2022

News

Every week at Music Feeds, we make a playlist comprising the best new Australian singles released over the preceding seven days. At no point during the last 12 months was it ever a struggle to find enough excellent new music to add to each week’s NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST.

We’re looking forward to devouring bucketloads of new music in 2023. In the meantime, we’ve put together our ultimate 2022 playlist, which contains our 50 favourite Australian songs of the last 12 months.

The Top 50 Australian Songs of 2022

  1. RONA. – Closure (feat. Helena)
  2. Agung Mango – Guap Pop (feat. Genesis Owusu)
  3. dj pgz – Hypnotic Suburbs (feat. Teether)
  4. June Jones – Motorcycle (feat. Geryon)
  5. FERLA – Nothing Else Matters
  6. The Glass Picture – Stairwell
  7. Anna Butterss – Doo Wop
  8. FOURA – Glimmer
  9. CIVIC – End of the Line
  10. Jitwam – Money & Things!!!
  11. Tim Shiel – Speed of Trust (feat. Komang)
  12. Laura Jean – Teenager Again
  13. Sampa the Great – IDGAF (feat. Kojey Radical)
  14. jade imagine – Cold Memory
  15. EXEK – Parricide is Painless
  16. Teether – one layer
  17. Springtime – The Names of the Plague
  18. Carla dal Forno – Stay Awake
  19. Body Type – Sex & Rage
  20. SO.Crates – Existential Lessons (feat. Tiana Khasi)
  21. Elsy Wameyo – River Nile
  22. Cool Sounds – Dance!
  23. Workhorse – Chain
  24. Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – Push
  25. CLAMM – Bit Much
  26. e4444e – Sunday Taking Me to the Mangroves
  27. dameeeela – The Shake Up (feat. Tjaka)
  28. Jen Cloher – Being Human
  29. Gordon Koang – Male Mi Goa Ji Sobat
  30. Holliday Howe – Thelma & Louise Pt. II
  31. Baby Cool – The Sea
  32. Komang – Through the Motions
  33. Izy – They Don’t Care Yoruba Soul Extended Mix (feat. Osunlade)
  34. Don Glori – Maiden Waters
  35. Mwanje – Call 2 the Diaspora
  36. Brambles – Demon
  37. Punko – Plants Singing
  38. Julia Jacklin – Ignore Tenderness
  39. Danika – For My Baby
  40. Mulalo – HOUDINI
  41. Stella Donnelly – Flood
  42. Zretro – Superpower
  43. Jesswar – HEFTY
  44. WILDFIRE MANWURRK – Mararradj
  45. Sarah Mary Chadwick – Flipped It
  46. NO ZU – Mind Melt
  47. Harvey Sutherland – Angry Young Man
  48. Skeleten – No Drones in the Afterlife
  49. Big Scary – Goodbye Earle Street
  50. Tasman Keith – IDK (feat. Phil Fresh)

