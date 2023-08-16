Meredith Music Festival 2023: Caroline Polachek, Alex G, Kraftwerk + More

Meredith Music Festival has announced the bulk of its 2023 lineup. The acts joining previously announced headliners Kraftwerk include Caroline Polachek, Alvvays, Flowdan, Alex G and Eris Drew & Octa Octa. As always, tickets to the festival are available via the official ballot. The second round of the ballot is now open – you have until 10:31pm AEST on Tuesday, 22nd August to enter.

Now in its 31st year, Meredith Music Festival will again descend on the Supernatural Amphitheatre in the small town of Meredith, Victoria, from Friday, 8th to Sunday, 10th December. Find the complete lineup below.

There are loads of local names on the lineup, including Sneaky Sound System, Bumpy, dameeeela, Floodlights, Telenova, Miss Kaninna, Gut Health and many more. There is a promise of more acts to be announced.

Meredith is a BYO event. Camping and car passes are included in the ticket price and there are various public transport options to get you to the festival. The event site is well stocked with food, drinks and essential odds and ends. The event wraps up mid-afternoon on Sunday.

Meredith Music Festival 2023

Kraftwerk

Caroline Polachek

Alvvays

Alex G

Eris Drew & Octo Octa

Flowdan

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Sneaky Sound System

No Fixed Address

Souls of Mischief

Cable Ties

Blawan

Floodlights

moktar

Telenova

They Hate Change

C.O.F.F.I.N

dameeeela

Bumpy

Kuniyuki

Meninyan

Miss Kaninna

Gut Health

Ali

Milo Eastwood

Watty Thompson

Mary Lattimore

Pachyman

City of Ballarat Municipal Brass Band

+ A Handful More To Come

Dates & Venue

Friday, 8th to Sunday, 10th December – Supernatural Amphitheatre, Meredith VIC

