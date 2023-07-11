Kraftwerk Announce 2023 Australian Tour

West German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk will return to Australia for the first time in more than a decade for a national headline tour this December. The band, whose co-founding synthesiser player, Florian Schneider, died in 2020, will play headline shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Kraftwerk’s previous Australian visit was composed of eight shows for Vivid LIVE 2013. Their most recent headline dates outside of Sydney took place in 2003 while the band were on the Big Day Out tour. The band will also appear at the Meredith Music Festival in regional Victoria across the second weekend of December.

Kraftwerk – ‘Computer Love’

The current iteration of Kraftwerk is led by Ralf Hütter, who founded the band with Schneider in Düsseldorf, West Germany, in 1970. Hütter is joined onstage by Henning Schmitz, who’s been a touring member since the early 1990s, and more recent recruits, Falk Grieffenhagen and Georg Bongartz.

Kraftwerk have not released any new music since 2003’s Tour de France Soundtracks. However, they’ve continued to tour regularly and in 2017 released the mammoth live album, 3-D The Catalogue, which features recordings from their 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 tour between 2012 and 2016.

The band’s 2023 setlists have included material from throughout their discography, including the seminal albums The Man Machine, Computer World, Autobahn and Radio Acitivity.

Kraftwerk 2023 Australian Tour

Monday, 4th December – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 6th December – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 8th December – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 8th-Sunday, 10th December – Meredith Music Festival, Meredith VIC

Tuesday, 12th December – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide SA

Friday, 15th December – Riverside Theatre, Perth WA

Tickets on sale Wednesday, 19th July via Frontier Touring

Further Reading

Kraftwerk Lose Copyright Case After Hip Hop Producer Samples Their Music

Brian Eno Trashes NFTs In New Interview, Says They Add No Value To The World

Industrial Rock Pioneer Monte Cazazza Dead at 68