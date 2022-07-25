Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Announce Complete Australian Carnage Tour

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced a complete series of Australian tour dates for 2022. The full run of dates comes months after the pair announced two Victorian shows at Hanging Rock for November.
Having promised that a more comprehensive tour would be announced in the near future, it remained unclear as to when the full trek would be unveiled. Now, 13 new dates have been slated to take place in the final two months of the year.
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – ‘Elephant Gun’
Kicking off in Adelaide on 22nd November, Cave and Ellis will bring their Carnage tour to Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Tamworth, and Newcastle, before wrapping up proceedings with two dates at the Sydney Opera House. These forthcoming shows will serve as Cave and Ellis’ first Australian dates since a run of appearances in both Melbourne and Sydney in 2019.
“I can’t begin to tell you how happy Warren and I are to be finally returning to Australia to perform,” Cave said in a statement.
“The wait has been way too long. See you all soon for the Carnage experience!”
Though tickets to Cave and Ellis’ performances at Hanging Rock have already sold out, tickets to the newly-announced dates go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, 29th July via the Nick Cave website.
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Australian Carnage Tour
- Tuesday, 22nd November – Festival Theatre, Adelaide, SA
- Wednesday, 23rd November – Festival Theatre, Adelaide, SA
- Friday, 25th November – Hanging Rock, Macedon Ranges, VIC (Sold Out)
- Saturday, 26th November – Hanging Rock, Macedon Ranges, VIC (Sold Out)
- Monday, 28th November – Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT
- Tuesday, 29th November – Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT
- Friday, 2nd December – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
- Monday, 5th December – Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA
- Tuesday, 6th December – Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA
- Friday, 9th December – BCEC Great Hall, Brisbane, QLD
- Saturday, 10th December – GCEC, Gold Coast, QLD
- Monday, 12th December – TRECC, Tamworth, NSW
- Wednesday, 14th December – Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW
- Friday, 16th December – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW
- Saturday, 17th December – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW
Tickets on sale Friday 29 July at 10am local time
Further Reading
Nick Cave And Thåström To Serve As Focus Of New Animated Series
REVIEW: Nick Cave – This Much I Know To Be True
Watch Party Dozen’s Chaotic Video For Nick Cave Collab ‘Macca The Mutt’