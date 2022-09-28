NOFX Announce New Record ‘Double Album’, Share New Single

NOFX have announced the release of their 15th studio album, with Double Album scheduled to arrive on 2nd December. The new record comes almost 18 months after the release of their last full-length, 2021’s Single Album.

Upon the release of Single Album early last year, frontman Fat Mike had explained that the band had gone into the studio with the initial idea of recording a double album, much like great releases from Pink Floyd, The Who, or The Beatles. Ultimately, the material wasn’t strong enough, resulting in the release of a titular single album, with the remainder of the material now scheduled to arrive on their next record.

NOFX – ‘Darby Crashing Your Party’

“I really like Single Album a lot, but the songs on Double Album aren’t quite up to scratch,” Fat Mike said in a statement. “All these songs were recorded at the same time, except this one was finished two years later. I think it’s a very enjoyable album, and maybe our funniest.

“I think it is what a lot of our fans will want to hear and it’s a great side three and four for a double album. I accomplished my goal of making a solid double-album, but it just took a lot longer than I expected.”

News of the forthcoming album comes accompanied by the band’s latest single, ‘Darby Crashing Your Party’, which takes its title from the name of late Germs frontman Darby Crash.

Earlier this month, NOFX confirmed the news that they will be breaking up in 2023, potentially making Double Album the final release of their 40-year career. The group are also scheduled to perform in Australia for the Good Things festival, which launches in Melbourne on the same day Double Album arrives into the world.

NOFX – Double Album

Darby Crashing Your Party My Favorite Enemy Don’t Count On Me Johanna Constant Teen Punk Rock Cliché Fuck Day Six Is It Too Soon If Time Is Relative? Alcopollack Three Against Me Gone with The Heroined

