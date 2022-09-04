NOFX Have Announced They’re Breaking Up In 2023

US punk rock icons NOFX have revealed they will be breaking up in 2023. Their unexpected split will coincide with their 40th anniversary as a band, and the 35th anniversary of their debut album.

The announcement was first made on Friday, 2nd September when frontman Fat Mike responded to a fan on Instagram when asked why the group don’t perform in Canada more frequently. “Actually, we love Canada, it’s just that next year will be our last year,” he revealed. “We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run….”

NOFX – ‘Seeing Double At The Triple Rock’

Another comment from a fan about further shows in Los Angeles prompted a second message from Mike which seemed to confirm the news. “Los Angeles will be the last place we’ll play,” he explained. “It’s where we started, it’s where we’ll end.”

Rolling Stone reportedly reached out to the group’s management and received confirmation of their impending split. Elsewhere, fans on Reddit screenshot a comment from manager Kent Jamieson who noted that an “extensive farewell tour” will be announced in the future.

NOFX first formed in Los Angeles back in 1983, releasing their debut album, Liberal Animation, in 1988. Finding wider fame with the release of White Trash, Two Heebs And A Bean and Punk In Drublic in 1992 and 1994 respectively, their commercial breakthrough came by way of 1996’s Heavy Petty Zoo.

Throughout their near-40-year career, NOFX have curated a reputation as one of the most popular and influential punk rock groups of all time, and become one of the most successful independent groups in music history. Despite this, the group have not been immune to controversy, with comments in the aftermath of the 2018 Las Vegas Shooting being deemed insensitive, and resulting in the cancellation of a number of tour dates.

Though it is currently unclear whether NOFX’s farewell tour will extend to Australia, the group were listed on the lineup for the Good Things festival, which will see them visit the country in December where they will perform Punk In Drublic in full.

