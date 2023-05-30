Nominees Announced for the Australian Independent Music Awards 2023

The Australian Independent Record labels association (AIR) has unveiled the full list of nominees for this year’s Independent Music Awards. The awards will be handed out on Thursday, 3rd August in a ceremony at Adelaide’s Freemasons Hall.

Only a few acts are up for multiple awards this year, including Andy Golledge (Country Album Or EP and Breakthrough Artist), Flume (Dance, Electronica Or Club Single and Dance Or Electronica Album Or EP) and Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers (Punk Album Or EP and Breakthrough Artist). See all the nominees below.

2023 AIR Awards Nominees

Best Independent Blues And Roots Album Or EP

Baby Velvet – Please Don’t Be In Love With Someone Else

Dope Lemon – Rose Pink Cadillac

Little Quirks – Call To Unknowns

William Crighton – Water And Dust

Ziggy Alberts – Dancing In The Dark

Best Independent Hip Hop Album Or EP

Allday – Excuse Me

Danté Knows – Phase One

Jesswar – LIFE’S SHORT, LIVE BIG

Kween G – Sensible Rebel

Yawdoesitall – LIFE I CHOSE

Best Independent Country Album Or EP

Adam Brand – All or Nothing

Andy Golledge – Strength Of A Queen

Casey Barnes – Light It Up

Freya Josephine Hollick – The Real World

Lyn Bowtell – Wiser

Best Independent Jazz Album Or EP

Barney Mcall – Precious Energy

Donny Benét – Le Piano

Jeremy Rose – Face to Face

Mildlife – Live From South Channel Island

Surprise Chef – Education & Recreation

Best Independent Classical Album Or EP

Ensemble Offspring – To Listen, To Sing – Ngarra-Burria: First Peoples Composers

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/Benjamin Northey – Nigel Westlake: Blueback [Original Motion Picture Score]

Mirusia – Songbird

Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra – Nightlight

William Barton/Veronique Serret – Heartland

Best Independent Children’s Album Or EP

Emily Wurramara – Ayarra Emeba (Calm Songs)

Emma Memma – Emma Memma

Play School – Very Jazzy Street Party

Teeny Tiny Stevies – How to Be Creative

The Wiggles – ReWiggled

Best Independent Dance, Electronica Or Club Single

Cub Sport – Always Got The Love

Flume – Say Nothing feat. MAY-A

Lime Cordiale, Idris Elba, Fatboy Slim – Holiday Fatboy Slim Remix

Memphis LK – Coffee

Pnau & Troye Sivan – You Know What I Need

Best Independent Punk Album Or EP

Body Type – Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising

Hard-Ons – Yummy!

Press Club – Endless Motion

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – Pretty Good For A Girl Band

These New South Whales – TNSW

Best Independent Heavy Album Or EP

CLAMM – Care

Northlane – Obsidian

Parkway Drive – Darker Still

Thornhill – Heroine

Yours Truly – is this what i look like?

Best Independent Dance Or Electronica Album Or EP

Confidence Man – TILT

Flume – Palaces

Ninajirachi – Second Nature

Telenova – Stained Glass Love (Telenoir Versions)

The Jungle Giants – Love Signs Remixed

Best Independent Rock Album Or EP

Ball Park Music – Weirder & Weirder

Camp Cope – Running with the Hurricane

King Stingray – King Stingray

Ocean Alley – Low Altitude Living

Slowly Slowly – Daisy Chain

Best Independent Soul/RNB Album Or EP

Ashli – Only One

Beckah Amani – April

Felivand – Ties

WANDERERS – WANDERERS

Winston Surfshirt – Panna Cotta

Best Independent Pop Album Or EP

Big Scary – Me and You

Daniel Johns – FutureNever

Jem Cassar-Daley – I Don’t Know Who To Call

Telenova – Stained Glass Love

Vance Joy – In Our Own Sweet Time

Breakthrough Independent Artist Of The Year – Presented By PPCA

Andy Golledge

Jem Cassar-Daley

King Stingray

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

WANDERERS

Independent Song Of The Year

Cub Sport – Always Got The Love

Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired

Jen Cloher – Mana Takatāpui

Julia Jacklin – I Was Neon

King Stingray – Camp Dog

Independent Album Of The Year

Daniel Johns – FutureNever

Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE

King Stingray – King Stingray

Laura Jean – Amateurs

Northlane – Obsidian

Best Independent Label

ABC Music

Chapter Music

Domestic La La

Liberation

UNFD

Independent Marketing Team Of The Year

ABC Music, The Orchard – The Wiggles: ReWiggled

Chugg Music, The Annex – Lime Cordiale: Cordi Elba

Domestic La La – Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers: Pretty Good For A Girl Band

Future Classic – Flume: Palaces

I OH YOU, Mushroom Marketing – Confidence Man: TILT

Independent Publicity Team Of The Year

Genna Alexopoulos – Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers: Pretty Good For A Girl Band

Mushroom Publicity – Confidence Man: TILT

Positive Feedback – Lime Cordiale: Cordi Elba

RPM, Bec Brown Communications – The Wiggles: ReWiggled

Thinking Loud – Genesis Owusu: Get Inspired

