King Stingray Win the 18th Australian Music Prize

Yirrkala funk-influenced indie rock band King Stingray are the winners of the 18th Australian Music Prize. The band’s self-titled debut album was named this year’s winner in a ceremony at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory.

Nine albums made the shortlist for the 18th Australian Music Prize, including Tasman Keith’s A Colour Undone, Body Type’s debut long-player Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising, and the final album from indie-emo trio Camp Cope, Running with the Hurricane.

King Stingray – ‘Let’s Go’

King Stingray walk away with a prize of $30k footed by AMP sponsors Soundmerch, who worked in partnership with Universal Music subsidiaries EMI, Virgin and Island Records.

“We’re so unbelievably stoked to have won the 18th AMP,” the band said in a statement. “We had so much fun making this record and we just hope that listeners can hear the joy that we had making it, as well as feel the joy for themselves.”

King Stingray is made up of lead vocalist Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu – who sings in both English and Yolŋu Matha – guitarists Dimathaya Burarrwanga and Roy Kellaway, bass player Campbell Messer and drummer Lewis Stiles. The band’s winning album came out through Cooking Vinyl Australia.

“We have so many people to thank,” the band said. “Our manager Stu; our family who support us all the way; the Yirrkala and Nhulunbuy community; Kris Keough; Casey from Select Music; our publicist Bec from Deathproof; Dan, Craig and Damo from Sony Music Publishing; Jack, Leigh and Stu from Cooking Vinyl Australia.”

King Stingray features the singles ‘Lupa’, ‘Let’s Go’ and ‘Camp Dog’, all of which made it into triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2022 (at #94, #35 and #27 respectively). It also includes the band’s early singles ‘Milkumana’ and ‘Get Me Out’, both of which made the Hottest 100 of 2021, at #56 and #46.

The 18th Soundmerch Australian Music Prize Shortlist

1300 – Foreign Language

Body Type – Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising

Camp Cope – Running With The Hurricane

Julia Jacklin – Pre Pleasure

WINNER: King Stingray – King Stingray

Laura Jean – Amateurs

Party Dozen – The Real Work

Sampa The Great – As Above, So Below

Tasman Keith – A Colour Undone

Further Reading

Shortlist Revealed for the 18th Australian Music Prize: Body Type, Tasman Keith, and More

Thelma Plum, Spacey Jane and More Feature on Albo’s Hottest 100 List

Baker Boy, King Stingray Lead National Indigenous Music Awards Winners