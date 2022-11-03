Eumundi’s Offbeat Music Festival returns in March, bringing together a lineup of favourites and newcomers for its third year. The first lineup announcement features the likes of Thelma Plum, Electric Fields, Gretta Ray and more.

Offbeat Music Festival will take place at Imperial Hotel, Eumundi, located on the Queensland Sunshine Coast, from Friday, 24th–Sunday, 26th March.

Thelma Plum – ‘Better In Blak’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We are thrilled with this first announcement lineup and with limited ticket numbers to this boutique event, we are pretty excited to get tickets on sale,” Festival Director Alice Jones said in a statement.

The Offbeat Music Festival has received assistance from the Federal Government’s RISE grant, which was integral in bringing big name artists like Thelma Plum, Gretta Ray and Electric Fields to Eumundi. Joining them on this first artist announcement are Clews and Clea, as well as local favourites Blues Arcadia, Eastbound Buzz, Tommy Gun and Playlunch.

More events will be announced for locations throughout Eumundi, surrounding the central Offbeat Music Festival.

Offbeat Music Festival First Artist Announcement

Thelma Plum

Electric Fields

Gretta Ray

Clews

Clea

Blues Arcadia

Playlunch

Eastbound Buzz

Tommy Gun

Dates & Venue

Friday, 24th March–Sunday 26 March – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi

Tickets are available via Oztix.

Further Reading

Thelma Plum Announces ‘When Rosie Met Monsters’ Double EP

Electric Fields Share New Single ‘Gold Energy’ And Announce Tour

Gretta Ray On Heartache, Growing Up & Life Advice From Gang of Youths