Thelma Plum Announces ‘When Rosie Met Monsters’ Double EP

Things continue to thrive in Thelma Plum‘s world, with the announcement of a new record from the acclaimed performer and songwriter.

Well, the record isn’t ‘new’, exactly. It is exciting for Thelma fans though, as this November 25 will see the release of the special When Rose Met Monsters double EP. Comprising her first two releases – Rosie and Monsters – this release marks the first time both records will be available together in vinyl, CD and cassette packaging.

Thelma Plum – ‘Rosie’

Thelma’s debut EP Rosie dropped in 2013, while Monsters would follow in 2014 – the latter featuring favourites like ‘How Much Does Your Love Cost’ and ‘Young In Love’.

“I am super excited that my first two EPs, full of songs that started my on my adventure, get to hang out together!” Thelma has said of the upcoming release.

The arrival of When Rosie Met Monsters also comes with the deluxe digital edition of her Meanjin record, also dropping November 25.

November itself is shaping up to be a big one for Thelma; not only does she have these releases to look forward to, but she is up for three ARIA Awards this year too – Best Pop Release, Best Australian Live Act and Best Solo Artist.

She will perform a select run of shows in November, dates below.

Thelma Plum Australian Tour Dates

Friday 4 November – Riverstage, Brisbane (supporting Vance Joy)

Saturday 26 November – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne (supporting Vance Joy)

Sunday 27 November – First & Forever Festival, Macedon Ranges

