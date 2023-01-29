Pantera Gigs Cancelled In Response To Phil Anselmo’s “White Power” Incident

The 2023 Pantera reunion is in the midst of turmoil, with a number of shows cancelled in response to a 2016 incident involving frontman Phil Anselmo. The incident in question occurred at a charity concert in Los Angeles in which Anselmo was filmed making a Nazi-style salute while shouting “white power”.

Initial condemnation of the incident was swift, with Anselmo’s band Down being removed from a Dutch festival at the time. Anselmo himself apologised for the incident, which occurred at a concert in memory of late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell, claiming he “deserved completely” the criticism that had come his way, explaining it arose from a joke “made backstage that transpired upon the stage”.

Pantera – ‘Cowboys From Hell’

As Consequence Of Sound reports, Pantera’s upcoming reunion tour was scheduled to visit both Germany and Austria in May and June. However, organisers of the Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals have revealed now that the band have been removed from the festivals, with the Foo Fighters instead taking their place.

“Pantera will not be performing at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2023, as announced,” organisers said in a statement. “In the last few weeks, we have had many intensive conversations with artists, our partners and you, the festival fans, we have continued to deal with the criticism together and decided to remove the band from the program.”

Soon after the band’s Rock am Ring and Rock im Park appearances were cancelled, organisers of the group’s 31st May performance in Vienna, Austria was also cancelled. A statement made by organisers of the event gave no reason for the cancellation, though Blabbermouth reports that fans commenting on the promoter’s page have assumed it is related to Anselmo’s 2016 incident.

Pantera initially broke up in 2003, with guitarist Dimebag Darrell being killed in 2004, and his brother, drummer Vinnie Paul, passing away in 2018. In 2022, it was announced that Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown will be joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante for a series of reunion tour dates.

