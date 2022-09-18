Paramore Announce First New Single In Five Years, ‘This Is Why’

Paramore have announced the release date for their first new single in five years. Taking to social media recently, the group revealed they will release ‘This Is Why’ on 28th September.

News of the upcoming song is the latest chapter in the group’s long-awaited comeback. Paramore last released a full-length album by way of 2017’s After Laughter, and last performed live with a hometown show in Nashville in September 2018.

Though vocalist Hayley Williams has released two solo albums during this time, she confirmed in January that the band had been in the studio recording their sixth album. The news was soon followed by Williams’ decision to launch the Everything Is Emo podcast, exploring the history of the titular punk rock subgenre, including her own career.

Earlier this year, Paramore also announced their first tour in four years, with a run of US tour dates scheduled for October and November. Following the controversial decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the band announced that they would be donating a portion of profits from their upcoming tour to reproductive care services across America.

‘This Is Why’ is scheduled to release on 28th September.

