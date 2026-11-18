Get those bald caps and aviators ready, Australia – Mr. Worldwide is coming back.

Global superstar Pitbull has announced his I’m Back headline arena tour of Australia and New Zealand for September 2027, promising an enormous celebration of the dancefloor anthems that have soundtracked countless questionable nights out over the past two decades.

Pitbull – ‘Feel This Moment’ ft. Christina Aguilera

Presented by MG Live and Frontier Touring, the five-date run will kick off at Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday, 11th September, before touching down in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, and wrapping up at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday, 24th September.

The announcement follows Pitbull’s wildly successful return to Australia in 2025, when he performed to more than 150,000 fans as co-headliner of the sold-out Fridayz Live tour.

This time, Mr. Worldwide will have the headline spotlight all to himself, bringing his seemingly endless arsenal of international party anthems to some of Australia’s biggest arenas.

From ‘Give Me Everything’ and ‘Hotel Room Service’ to ‘Time Of Our Lives’, ‘Feel This Moment’ and his Kesha collaboration ‘Timber’, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist has built a catalogue that’s practically synonymous with the golden age of 2010s dance-pop.

But Pitbull’s appeal has evolved into something far beyond musical nostalgia.

The Cuban-American rapper, born Armando Christian Pérez, has become the centre of a delightfully absurd cultural phenomenon, with fans increasingly attending his concerts dressed as the man himself, sporting bald caps, sunglasses and suits.

The trend recently earned Pitbull a Guinness World Records title for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps at London’s BST Hyde Park, where he performed before nearly 70,000 fans.

Meanwhile, Mr. 305 is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down on the musical front.

Pitbull recently released his 14th studio album, the gloriously titled PITCOIN, a sprawling 24-track collection featuring an eclectic array of collaborators including KISS, Bon Jovi, Enrique Iglesias, Lil Jon, Jason Derulo, Akon, Wiz Khalifa, Ne-Yo and Afrojack.

The record follows his 2024 collaboration with Bon Jovi, ‘Now Or Never’, which brought together his signature dancefloor energy and the iconic band’s classic rock sound.

Across his career, Pitbull has amassed billions of streams and video views, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications and a global fanbase spanning multiple generations.

And judging by the sea of homemade Mr. Worldwide lookalikes that now populate his concerts, his upcoming Australian tour could double as the country’s biggest bald cap convention.

Check out the full itinerary below!

Pitbull – I’m Back Australian Tour 2027

Saturday, 11th September — RAC Arena, Perth WA

— RAC Arena, Perth WA Tuesday, 14th September — Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

— Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC Friday, 17th September — Afterpay Arena, Sydney NSW

— Afterpay Arena, Sydney NSW Tuesday, 21st September — Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

— Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD Friday, 24th September — Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

All shows licensed all ages

Telstra Plus (AU) Presales: Monday, 23rd November 2026 — 10am local time

Frontier Members Presale: Wednesday, 25th November 2026 — 1pm local time

General Onsale: Friday, 27th November 2026 — 10am local time

Tickets and further information via Frontier Touring

Further Reading

Pitbull Announces New Album ‘PITCOIN’ Featuring Bon Jovi, KISS, Akon & More

Love Letter To A Record: Rojdar On Pitbull’s ‘Mr. Worldwide’

Santana: “Pitbull Is The Queen And Rolling Stones Of Today”