Pitbull Announces New Album ‘PITCOIN’ Featuring Bon Jovi, KISS, Akon & More

Mr. Worldwide is about to become Mr. Blockchain, with Pitbull unveiling the details of his new album PITCOIN – a whopping 24-track affair featuring everyone from Bon Jovi and KISS to Akon, Lil Jon and Enrique Iglesias.

And no, despite everything about that sentence sounding like an elaborate internet shitpost, PITCOIN is indeed the name of Pitbull’s 14th studio album.



Pitbull x Jason Derulo – Privacy

The follow-up to 2023’s Trackhouse is due to arrive on Friday, 9th October, with the Miami hitmaker now revealing its absolutely stacked tracklist (pre-save on digital platforms and pre-order on CD here).

Among its more eyebrow-raising inclusions is Now Or Never, which credits Bon Jovi as a featured artist, while opening track Reach For The Stars features KISS.

Elsewhere, Pitbull has assembled a veritable Avengers: Endgame of the Mr. Worldwide Cinematic Universe.

Longtime collaborator Lil Jon pops up multiple times across the record, including on Damn I Love Miami, Satalanaaa and a remix of No Te Hagas, while Enrique Iglesias features on Me Paraste El Corazón and Tamo Bien.

Akon, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Ne-Yo, Afrojack, Jowell & Randy, Gente de Zona, Anthony Ramos and more also appear across the 24-song project.

Naturally, naming an album PITCOIN has already had consequences beyond the world of music.

As reported by Consequence, multiple outlets noted that several cryptocurrency tokens with no affiliation whatsoever to Pitbull experienced surges in trading volume following the album’s announcement in August.

Somewhere, presumably, Mr. Worldwide is whispering dale while staring at a candlestick chart.

The album arrives following Pitbull’s recent US tour alongside Lil Jon, with the rapper next headed across Europe for an arena run in November and December before returning to Stagecoach Festival in 2027.

You can check out the truly magnificent PITCOIN tracklist below.

Pitbull – PITCOIN Artwork

Pitbull – PITCOIN Tracklist

Reach For The Stars (feat. KISS) Damn I Love Miami (feat. Lil Jon) Privacy (feat. Jason Derulo) Me Paraste El Corazón (feat. Enrique Iglesias) Satalanaaa (feat. Lil Jon) Melao (feat. Zion) Tremenda Salsita (feat. Lenier) Tamo Bien (feat. Enrique Iglesias and IAmChino) 123 Back It Up (feat. Akon) Pa’ Los Envidiosos (feat. Lenier) Work Gringa Repartera (feat. Gente de Zona and IAmChino) Yeehaw (feat. Filmore) No Es Mi Problema (feat. Jowell & Randy) Por Tenerte (feat. Lenier and Anthony Ramos) Drink Alone (feat. Filmore) In The Bahamas Qué Calor (Remix) (feat. Akon and Ochok) Soy Así 2 (feat. Wiz Khalifa, IAmChino and Victor Cardenas) No Te Hagas (Remix) (feat. Lil Jon and Sensato) MIA Anthem (feat. DJ Laz) Que Se Encuere Now Or Never (feat. Bon Jovi) 2 The Moon (feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack and DJ Buddha)

Further Reading

Love Letter To A Record: Rojdar On Pitbull’s ‘Mr. Worldwide’

Santana: “Pitbull Is The Queen And Rolling Stones Of Today”

Diplo And Flo Rida Beef Over New Worst Song Ever (Feat. Pitbull)