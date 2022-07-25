Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Second Album of 2022, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’

It’s only been a few months since Red Hot Chili Peppers released Unlimited Love – their first album since 2016’s The Getaway, and the first to feature guitarist John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. The band has now announced its second album for 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen.

Set to arrive on Friday, 14th October, the album was recorded with longtime producer Rick Rubin, who also worked on Unlimited Love. According to a statement, Return of the Dream Canteen is the product of the band going “in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been.”

RETURN OF THE DREAM CANTEEN OUT OCT. 14https://t.co/H6XPFrYFRf pic.twitter.com/hPH9GTQZhS — Red Hot Chili Peppers (@ChiliPeppers) July 24, 2022

The forthcoming album evolved out of jam session centred on old material. “Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs,” the band said. “A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way.”

They continued, “Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with.”

And so they decided to release two albums back to back. “The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed,” they said. “‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Australia for a tour early next year. Joined by Post Malone, the band will play stadiums in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth from late January 2023. Find dates and details here.

