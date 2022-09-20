Robbie Williams To Bring ’25 Years Of Hits’ Tour To Australia In 2023

Just one week shy of the silver anniversary of his debut solo album, Life Thru A Lens, Robbie Williams has announced he’ll be bringing his ’25 Years Of Hits’ tour to Australia next year. The shows will be Williams’ first large-scale tour of the country since 2018.

Beginning his run of shows in New Zealand on 11th, November, Williams will visit Australia the following week, with headline dates scheduled for Sydney’s Allianz Stadium and Melbourne’s AAMI Park. Additionally, he will also perform at A Day On The Green events in Mount Cotton, Geelong, and Swan Valley.

Robbie Williams – ‘Angels (XXV)’

Launching his career as a member of Take That in 1990, Williams went solo in 1995, releasing his debut solo album two years later. Since then, he’s gone on to become one of the world’s best-selling male artists, with over 85 million albums sold throughout his career.

Earlier this month, Williams also celebrated his 25 years in the game with the release of his XXV compilation album. Williams was last in the country earlier this year, making two appearances at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena while in the country filming the biopic Better Man.

“Australasia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour; I feel so at home there and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive,” he added in a statement. “I can’t wait to do these shows in 2023 and spend some time with my fans.”

Robbie Williams – 25 Years Of Hits Australian Tour 2023

Thursday, 16th, November, 2023 – Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW



Saturday, 18th, November, 2023 – ​Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD (A Day On The Green)

Thursday, 23rd, November, 2023 – ​AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC



Saturday, 25th, November, 2023 – Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC (A Day On The Green)

Friday, 1st December, 2023 – Nikola Estate, Swan Valley, WA (A Day On The Green)

