Robbie Williams Announces New Queensland A Day On The Green Event

Just a week after the announcement of his forthcoming Australian tour, Robbie Williams has expanded his visit with an additional show. The extra date will see him performing a second and final show at Sirromet Wines in Mt Cotton on Sunday, 19th November next year.

News of the new show comes just days after Williams appeared at the AFL Grand Final as part of their pre-game entertainment. His performance included renditions of some of his best-known songs, along with a tribute to John Farnham by way of ‘You’re The Voice’, and a duet with Delta Goodrem on ‘Kids’.

Robbie Williams – ‘Lost (XXV)’

Williams announced his latest tour of the country just last week, with the shows set to take place as part of his global 25 Years Of Hits tour. In addition to A Day On The Green events in Mount Cotton, QLD, Geelong, VIC, and Swan Valley, WA, he’ll also perform headline shows at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium and Melbourne’s AAMI Park.

The announcement also came just weeks after the release of XXV, a compilation album featuring Williams’ biggest hits re-orchestrated and recorded with Metropole Orkest. Williams was in the country earlier this year, making two appearances at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena while in the country filming the biopic Better Man.

“Australasia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour; I feel so at home there and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive,” Williams said in a statement alongside the tour announcement. “I can’t wait to do these shows in 2023 and spend some time with my fans.”

Robbie Williams – 25 Years Of Hits Australian Tour 2023

Thursday, 16th November, 2023 – Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW Saturday, 18th November, 2023 – ​Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD (A Day On The Green) Sunday, 19th November, 2023 – ​Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD (A Day On The Green) Thursday, 23rd November, 2023 – ​AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC Saturday, 25th November, 2023 – Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC (A Day On The Green) Friday, 1st December, 2023 – Nikola Estate, Swan Valley, WA (A Day On The Green)



Tickets on sale Friday, 30th September.