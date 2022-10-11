RÜFÜS DU SOL Launch Hard Kombucha Brand Mate Maker Co.

RÜFÜS DU SOL have expanded their sights somewhat, complementing their work in the music world with the launch of a hard kombucha brand. Dubbed Mate Maker Co., it’s the product of the individual members of the band, alongside lifelong friends across the music and drinks industry Justin Medcraft and Tom Appleton.

Launching soon, the Mate Maker Co. is so far limited to just two flavours – Mango Peach Smash and Citrus Mule – with more slated to arrive next year. However, its point of difference lies within the team’s decision to provide an alternative for those who choose to “drink better”, arriving as an organic, low-sugar and gluten-free creation, crafted using real fruit, green tea, botanicals, and simple ingredients.

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Alive’

“We felt there was a gap in the market for simple and delicious drinks made from real, organic ingredients without all the fake stuff,” Medcraft said in a statement. “So our community of mates came together to build a drinks company that is founded on transparency, innovation and fun all while doing our best to give the planet a high five through sustainable actions.”

“When we discovered hard kombucha a couple years back in the US, we immediately thought people in Australia would get it,” added RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Jon George. “This is something we’ve put a lot of care and effort into and we’re stoked to be able to unveil it now right before we come home to play shows in Australia for the first time in three years. We think people will love it as much as we do.”

Mate Maker Co. have also underlined their commitment to sustainability through the product’s vegan-friendly status, and using sustainable packaging and organic ingredients. Likewise, they are also members of 1% For The Planet, meaning 1% of all annual sales are donated to environmental causes fighting climate change.

Products in the Mate Maker Co. range will be available through their official website in addition independent retailers, upcoming summer festivals, and RÜFÜS DU SOL’s December tour.

