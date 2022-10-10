Dune Rats & Stand Atlantic to Headline Shows on Jack Daniel’s Make It Count Tour

Dune Rats and Stand Atlantic have been announced as headliners for the upcoming Jack Daniel’s Make It Count Tour, presented by Secret Sounds. The new event series is designed to “give back to artists and venues, and celebrate the re-ignition of the live music scene in Australia.”

Following the completion of the Live At Last Tour in April, which featured Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Pond, Ruby Fields, and San Cisco, the Make It Count Tour will feature a number of high-profile Australian acts heading to smallish venues across the east coast over the coming month.

Dune Rats – ‘Pamela Aniston’

Brisbane stoners Dune Rats are leading the charge for Make It Count, teaming up with Beddy Rays and VOIID for a gig at Nightquarter on the Sunshine Coast on Friday, 11th November. Stand Atlantic will headline the tour’s second instalment, which is taking place at Sydney’s Crowbar on Wednesday, 7th December with support from Redhook.

Tickets to the the shows are only $10, with all proceeds going to Support Act to further their work delivering crisis relief services to artists, artist managers, crew and music workers. More shows on the Make It Count Tour will be announced in the near future.

Jack Daniel’s Make It Count Tour 2022

Dune Rats, Beddy Rays and VOIID

Friday, 11th November – Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast, NSW (Tickets)

Stand Atlantic and Redhook

Wednesday, 7th December – Crowbar, Sydney, NSW (Tickets)

Further Reading

Hilltop Hoods, DMA’S, Dope Lemon Lead Lineup for Rolling Sets 2022 on the Central Coast

Stand Atlantic Take Us Track By Track Through Their New Album ‘F.E.A.R.’

Beddy Rays Review – Friendship Reigns at Melbourne Album Launch