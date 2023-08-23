Wildlands Festival 2023/2024 Lineup: RÜFÜS DU SOL, A$AP Ferg + MORE

This summer’s Wildlands Festival lineup has landed, boasting a bunch of international and local party-starters. Grammy Award-winning Sydney dance music heroes RÜFÜS DU SOL will headline the event, topping a girthy roster that also includes the likes of Central Cee, NYC rapper A$AP Ferg, techno selector Peggy Gou, American rapper Destroy Lonely, G Flip – fresh from their expansive Drummer Tour – as well as festival mainstays The Jungle Giants, Boo Seeka and LUUDE.

If that collection of names sounds familiar, it’s because many of them were recently announced on the lineups for Victorian New Year’s camping festival, Beyond The Valley, and Sydney New Year’s Day fest, Field Day.

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Next To Me’

Wildlands will be ringing in the start of 2024 at Brisbane Showgrounds, before heading to Perth’s Claremont Showgrounds on Saturday, 6th January, and wrapping up at Adelaide’s Ellis Park on Sunday, 7th January.

What’s more, the Brisbane leg has also been granted special privileges to keep the NYE party raging past the big countdown at midnight.

Sadly for punters in Adelaide, a handful of acts won’t be hanging around for the South Australian leg of the tour.

Wildlands 2023/2024 Lineup

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Central Cee

Peggy Gou

A$AP FERG

Sub Focus presents CIRCULAR SOUND *

Destroy Lonely *

The Jungle Giants

G Flip

LUUDE *

Jayda G *

Romy *

Ewan McVicar *

Conducta b2b Notion *

Taylah Elaine *

STÜM *

COBRAH *

Boo Seeka *

Blanke *

Becca Hatch

dameeeela *

Miss Kaninna *

Forest Claudette

Anna Lunoe *

* NOT PLAYING ADELAIDE

Sunday, 31st December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Saturday, 6th January – Claremont Showgrounds, Perth

Sunday, 7th January – Ellis Park, Adelaide

Presale registrations close Monday, 28th August at 3pm AEST (2:30PM ACST, 1:00PM AWST)

Presale kicks off Monday, 28th August at 6pm local time

Tickets on sale Tuesday, 29th August at 6pm local time via the official website

Further Reading

Wildlands Festival Confirms 2023/2024 Return, Teases First Act

Wildlands Festival Announces Complete 2022/23 Lineup

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24