Shakira has set a new streaming record, with her newest single receiving an immense number of views within its first 24 hours. Officially released on 11th January, ‘BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ received more than 63 million views in its first day, becoming the biggest debut for any Latin song on the platform to date.

The awkwardly-titled new track has received widespread popularity in the days since its release, not only topping the iTunes charts in Spain, Mexico, the US, and Italy, but breaking the Spotify record for biggest debut of any Spanish song, with 14.3 million streams in its first 24 hours.

Shakira – ‘BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’

The new single, which was recorded back in August as a collaboration with Argentinian producer Bizarrap, is described as a break-up song with lyrics directed at Shakira’s former partner, Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. The pair first began a relationship in 2011, but split in 2022 amidst rumours of Piqué’s alleged infidelity.

Despite the massive popularity of ‘BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, it is not without its controversy, with Venezuelan singer Briella alleging that the track plagiarises the melody of her own song, ‘Solo Tú’. Notably, Shakira’s 2006 single ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ was also the subject of plagiarism claims, with Jerry Rivera accusing the singer of lifting the trumpets from his song ‘Amores Como el Nuestro’, despite Sony having obtained the rights without his knowledge.

