Silverchair Respond After Fans Call For NRL Grand Final Reunion

Silverchair have finally found something all three members can agree on – but sadly for fans, it isn’t getting the band back together.

The long-dormant Newcastle rock legends have broken their silence amid feverish calls for them to reunite for this weekend’s NRL Grand Final, after their hometown Newcastle Knights booked themselves a spot in the big dance.

“For the first time in ages, the three of us actually agree wholeheartedly about something”

Speculation kicked into overdrive following Tones And I’s withdrawal from the pre-game entertainment slot, with fans launching a social media campaign calling for Silverchair to step in and Knights legend Andrew Johns even joining the chorus for a reunion.

And now, Daniel Johns, Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou have actually issued a rare joint message in response.

“Is this thing still on?” the band began.

“For the first time in ages, the three of us actually agree wholeheartedly about something: GO KNIGHTS!!!

“It’s all about the Knights this weekend. We love how footy brings this community together, and it’s pretty special watching the whole Steel City get behind the boys.”

But before anyone starts frantically digging their Frogstomp shirt out of storage, there is unfortunately a catch.

“Thanks to everyone who’s asked if we’re playing before the game,” Silverchair continued. “We’re way too rusty, so sorry, no can do.

“We won’t be taking the stage, but we’ll be supporting as loudly as everyone else and there in spirit.”

They signed off: “Wishing the Newy players all the luck in the world this Sunday. UP THE KNIGHTS!!! From The Chair.”

Silverchair’s connection to the Newcastle Knights runs deep.

The band’s meteoric rise in the ’90s coincided with one of the club’s golden eras, with the Knights claiming their first premiership in 1997 – the same year Silverchair released their second album Freak Show – before securing another in 2001.

The former victory even spawned a particularly cooked piece of Newcastle folklore, with Andrew Johns famously turning up at Daniel Johns’ house following the 1997 Grand Final win and dragging the young rocker out to celebrate with the victorious team.

Unfortunately for anyone hoping history might repeat itself with a Silverchair reunion 29 years later, the trio haven’t performed publicly together since 2010 and announced their “indefinite hibernation” the following year.

The members’ relationship has also been strained at various points since, with Daniel Johns previously making it emphatically clear that he had no plans to reunite Silverchair.

So while the Newcastle Knights have apparently achieved the rare feat of getting all three members of Silverchair publicly on the same page again, getting them back on the same stage remains another matter entirely.

For now, it seems the closest we’re getting to a Silverchair reunion this weekend is three blokes yelling UP THE KNIGHTS from separate locations.

Further Reading

triple j’s Hottest 100 Of Australian Songs: The Complete List

Daniel Johns Releases Statement After Silverchair Documentary was Pulled from ABC iview

ABC’s Australian Story Responds to Daniel Johns’ Claims the Program Used Unlicensed Music