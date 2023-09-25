ABC’s Australian Story Responds to Daniel Johns’ Claims the Program Used Unlicensed Music

Former Silverchair frontperson Daniel Johns posted a statement to his social media accounts over the weekend in response to a recent Australian Story documentary centred on his ex-bandmates, drummer Ben Gillies and bass player Chris Joannou. The program, titled A Silver Lining, was broadcast early last week but the episode was pulled from ABC streaming site iview due to “rights issues”.

Australian Story researcher and producer Sarah Grant has provided Music Feeds with a clarifying statement, which you can read in full below. The second and final part of A Silver Lining will screen on ABC TV at 8pm on Monday, 25th September.

Silverchair – ‘Tomorrow’

Australian Story approached Daniel Johns for an interview during filming of “A Silver Lining” and he declined to take part. The door is always open to him to appear on Australian Story. We negotiated with Sony Music to license the use of Silverchair’s music video clips in the program for broadcast and for ABC iview. Each band member’s approval was required. While Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou approved the use, Daniel Johns said he would only approve if he had access to an advance copy of their book, which was not a decision for the ABC or Australian Story. We made two versions of the program, one for broadcast TV with video clips and one for ABC iview which contained no clips but only music. Because Sony has queried this the ABC has since taken down part one from ABC iview and is reviewing its position. Part two of “A Silver Lining” will be available to watch on ABC iview following the broadcast at 8pm tonight. – Sarah Grant, Australian Story

Further Reading

Daniel Johns Releases Statement After Silverchair Documentary was Pulled from ABC iview

Silverchair’s Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou Will Release a Book About Their Time in the Band This Year

Watch Daniel Johns Mime Punching a Shark in Long-Lost ‘TNSW Tonight!’ Interview