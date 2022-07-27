Skegss And Wafia Are Playing Free Shows At Sydney’s Vic On The Park

The Jameson House Of Rounds has announced its latest lineup, securing a handful of local acts to perform free gigs this August. Taking place at the Vic On The Park in Marrickville, the Jameson House Of Rounds returns for its third round, having held events in Byron Bay and Auckland previously.

The event headliners are Wafia and Skegss, while Sophiya, Romero, Molly Rocket, and Coconut Cream will provide support.

Skegss – ‘Stranger Days’

Wafia and Sophiya will play at the Vic On The Park on Friday, 26th August. Romero, Molly Rocket and Coconut Cream will line up to support Skegss on Saturday, 27th August.

Entry to both days of the Jameson House Of Rounds are free. The first 100 people to arrive on Saturday, 27th August will receive a free can of the new Jameson soda, ginger and lime variety of cans. Jameson will be donating $1 from every Jameson drink purchased across the weekend to the Addison Road Community Organisation.

Jameson House Of Rounds

Friday, 26th August – Vic On The Park, Marrickville, NSW

Wafia

Sophiya

Saturday, 27th August – Vic On The Park, Marrickville, NSW

Skegss

Romero

Molly Rocket

Coconut Cream

