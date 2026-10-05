Sleeping With Sirens Announce 2027 Australian Tour With State Champs & Boston Manor

Sleeping With Sirens are heading back down under for their biggest Australian headline tour to date, and they’re bringing one hell of a stacked bill with them.

The US post-hardcore favourites will return in April 2027 for their An Ending In Itself Tour, joined across all five dates by pop-punk heavyweights State Champs and UK alt-rockers Boston Manor.



Sleeping With Sirens – ‘An Ending In Itself’

The run will kick off at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Saturday, 3rd April before hitting Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, Melbourne’s Festival Hall and Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall, wrapping up at Perth’s Metro City on Saturday, 10th April.

The tour comes in support of Sleeping With Sirens’ new album An Ending In Itself, released in 2026 and produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Circa Survive, Movements).

Formed in 2009, Sleeping With Sirens have spent the past decade-and-a-half building a devoted following around their fusion of post-hardcore, pop and emo, led by the unmistakable vocals of frontman Kellin Quinn.

Their catalogue boasts enduring fan favourites including If You Can’t Hang, If I’m James Dean, You’re Audrey Hepburn and Do It Now Remember It Later, with the band most recently visiting Australian shores for Good Things Festival in 2024.

Joining them this time around will be Albany pop-punk favourites State Champs, making their Australian return following their 2025 co-headline tour with Neck Deep.

The band released their self-titled fifth album in 2024, adding another chapter to a career that has seen them tour alongside the likes of Fall Out Boy, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Simple Plan and A Day To Remember.

Rounding out the frankly ridiculous triple bill is Boston Manor.

The UK outfit will return armed with their latest album Sundiver, released in 2024, alongside material spanning a catalogue that includes Be Nothing., Welcome To The Neighbourhood, Glue and Datura.

General tickets for Sleeping With Sirens’ 2027 Australian tour with State Champs and Boston Manor go on sale Monday, 6th October at 10am local time.

Catch all the dates below.

Sleeping With Sirens – An Ending In Itself Australian Tour 2027

with special guests State Champs + Boston Manor

Saturday, 3rd April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

– Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD Sunday, 4th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

– Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW Tuesday, 6th April – Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

– Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC Thursday, 8th April – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

– Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA Saturday, 10th April – Metro City, Perth WA

Pre-sale tickets on sale: Friday 2 October @ 10am local time

To Gain Early Ticket Access Register Here -> https://daltours.cc/SleepingWithSirens2027

General tickets on sale: Tuesday 6 October @ 10:00am local time from destroyalllines.com

Further Reading

Stand Atlantic Announce Biggest Australian Headline Tour Yet With Knuckle Puck

Sleeping With Sirens Share ‘Crosses’ Feat. Spencer Chamberlain Of Underoath

Boston Manor: “If You Want To Have Longevity As An Artist…You Need A Place To Go”