Snoop Dogg Reschedules Cancelled Australian Arena Tour To 2023

US rapper Snoop Dogg has announced the rescheduling of his previously-cancelled Australian tour. The hip-hop icon will now hit our shores in early 2023.

Announcing his ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour back in September 2021, the trek was originally set to take place in October 2022, with four dates scheduled for Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. The tour was cancelled just months later though, with the rapper taking to social media to reveal in May that all non-US dates had been axed “due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

Snoop Dogg – ‘Crip Ya Enthusiasm’

Now, Snoop Dogg has announced a run of rescheduled dates, set to take place in February and March, 2023. In addition to his previously-announced shows, Snoop’s first local visit since Big Day Out 2014, extra nights have been added in Sydney and Melbourne, and an additional Adelaide leg confirmed too.

Previously-purchased tickets to the tour are still valid for these new dates. Those unable to make the newly-announced shows are advised to request refunds via their point of purchase.

Full tour and ticketing information is available below:

Snoop Dogg ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ Australian Tour 2022

Monday, 27th February, 2023 – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Wednesday, 1st March, 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 2nd March, 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 4th March, 2023 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 5th March, 2023 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, 7th March, 2023 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, 8th March, 2023 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tickets on sale now.

