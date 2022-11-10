A Snoop Dogg Biopic Is In The Works

Snoop Dogg is getting the biopic treatment, with the rapper’s new venture Death Row Pictures set to transform the story of his life into a feature film.

As Deadline reports, the Snoop biopic will mark Death Row’s first cinematic venture, incorporating music from across the rap legend’s three-decade spanning career.

WATCH: Snoop Dogg x DJ Drama – ‘I Still Got It’

There’s already some big guns attached to the project as well. Allen Hughes (Menace II Society) has been tapped to direct the flick, with Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther) set to write the script.

While Snoop is on as a co-producer alongside Hughes and Sara Ramaker.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” The D-O-double-G said in a press statement.

“It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

No word yet on when it’s set for release, but keep sippin’ on that gin and juice while we keep you updated.

Further Reading:

Snoop Dogg Could Be Sued For Publicly Shaming Uber Eats Driver

Snoop Dogg Cancels 2022 Australian Arena Tour

Snoop Dogg Is Launching His Own Death Row Streaming Service