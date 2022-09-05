Strawberry Fields Adds 30 More Acts For Second Lineup Announcement

The October edition of New South Wales’ Strawberry Fields festival has expanded, adding more than 30 new acts for its second lineup announcement. The additions come just over a month since the festival unveiled its initial lineup in late July.
Strawberry Fields’ new additions include the likes of AMARU TRIBE, Sky High Trio, Claps, Hyper Binary, and Phat Earth Theory. Meanwhile, Shy One also join the bill, replacing Ash Lauryn who was featured on the first announcement.
AMARU TRIBE – ‘Se Prendió’/’The Party Has Started’
Meanwhile, a handful of showcases have also been added to the lineup, including PBSFM’s The Beach, which sees Milo Eastwood, Firas, Friday Young, and Lloyd Briggs joining the festivities. Meanwhile, the UNO showcase boasts Sundancer DJs, Dean Turnley, and Elliott Creed & Marli, while Resident Advisor’s recruits Sassy J, SOJU Gang, EFFY, Claire Morgan, and more.
The October 2022 event marks Strawberry Fields’ return to conventional operations following a few years of COVID intrusions and postponements. Strawberry Fields returned to Tocumwal, NSW for a two-weekend affair in late March and early April, with crowds limited to 50% capacity.
The coming festivities will take place across a single weekend, from Friday, 28th – Sunday, 30 October, with tickets on sale now.
Strawberry Fields 2022 Lineup
- AMARU TRIBE
- Brothers (Tongberang’i Ngarrga Inc)
- Casey Leaver
- Claps
- Conrad Hamill
- Doppel
- Eva J
- Handsdown
- HAUSM8s
- Hyper Binary
- Kalyani
- Miss Kaninna
- Phat Earth Theory
- Radhey Gupta
- Shy One (replacing Ash Lauryn)
- Sky High Trio
- Willem
PBSFM pres. The Beach
- Ella Stoeckli
- Firas
- Friday Young
- Lloyd Briggs
- Mike Gurrieri B2B Shio Otani
- Milo Eastwood
- Mz Rizk
- Zepherin Saint
UNO Showcase, ft.
- Sundancer DJs
- Dean Turnley
- Elliott Creed & Marli
Resident Advisor Showcase, ft.
- Sassy J
- DJ Python
- Roza Terenzi
- EFFY
- Claire Morgan
- DJ PGZ
- Merve
- Hyper Binary
- SOJU Gang
- Millú
- Pjenné
Joining…
- Acid Pauli
- Barkaa
- Bumpy
- CINTA
- Claire Morgan
- Daddy G (Massive Attack) DJ Set
- DAVI
- DJ PGZ
- DJ Python
- EFFY
- Egyptian Lover
- FLEWNT
- Gioli & Assia
- Glass Beams
- Henry Wu
- Horse Meat Disco
- IN2STELLAR
- Janus Rasmussen
- Jesswar
- Julian Belbachir
- Kamaal Williams
- Kiasmos (DJ set)
- La La
- Mella Dee
- Merve
- Millú
- Mindy Meng Wang
- Moodymann
- Moontide Ensemble
- NO ZU
- Omar S
- Paramida
- Pjenné
- Roy Blues
- Roy Rosenfeld
- Roza Terenzi
- Sassy J
- Sebastien Leger
- Soju Gang
- SQL & Child
- Tamikrest
- The Pharcyde
- Tijuana Cartel
- Wayne Snow
Dates And Venues
- Friday, 28th October – Sunday, 30 October – The Wildlands, Tocumwal, NSW
Tickets on sale now.