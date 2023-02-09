SXSW Sydney’s First Artist Announcement Has Arrived

Our first peek at the program for the debut instalment of South by Southwest (SXSW) Sydney is here. Organisers have shared the futurist conference and festival’s first speaker announcement, as well as the first batch of international artists who’ll be gracing the music lineup.

First up we have Nigerian-British indie-pop songwriter Connie Constance, who’ll be making her debut Australian appearance at the event, alongside Canadian new-wave breakthrough solo artist Ekkstacy, London-based quartet Los Bitchos, ferocious Japanese punk four-piece Otoboke Beaver and American rapper-producer teenager redveil.

Connie Constance – ‘Hurt You’

Hailing from four countries and spanning genres from hip-hop and indie-rock to pop and punk, these rising acts represent the first glimpse into what’s being hyped as a “star-studded music program”, which will continue to be announced across the year.

Local acts can also now apply to showcase at the event via this link.

To boot, a speaker lineup has also been unveiled today, with American futurist, author and CEO/Founder of Future Today Institute, Amy Webb, to deliver a keynote address at the fest.

“Today’s announcement is simply the first port in a voyage of discovery,” Managing Director of SXSW Sydney, Colin Daniels, said in a press statement.

“Over the next eight months we will reveal more speakers, more music, more screen and more gaming content from Australia, the Asia Pacific and from around the world. I’m excited to partner with some of the leading innovators in the creative, business and technology communities to enable people to see their world, their work and their ingenuity from a series of new and inspiring angles.”

SXSW Sydney will unfold as a full week program, running from Sunday, 15th October to Sunday, 22nd October 2023 around the Sydney CBD and surrounding neighbourhoods, encompassing the suburbs of Haymarket, Darling Harbour, Ultimo and Chippendale.

Last year, it was announced that the iconic South by Southwest event would expand outside of its traditional home base in Austin, Texas for the first time ever in 2023, hitting Sydney to showcase the latest in music, film, gaming, tech and innovation.

The conference will follow a similar format to the North American edition, with over 1000 performances, keynote addresses, panel sessions, screenings and more running throughout the city.

We’ll keep you updated with more details as they develop, but for now, you can peep the full music lineup below or find out more info here.

SXSW Sydney

Sunday, 15th – Sunday, 22nd October 2023 – Sydney, NSW

SXSW Sydney – Music Lineup

Connie Constance (UK)

Ekkstacy (CAN)

Los Bitchos (UK)

Otoboke Beaver (JPN)

redveil (US)

+ More TBA

