The Complete List Of Groovin The Moo 2023 Sideshows – Denzel Curry, bbno$ & More

A slew of Groovin The Moo sideshows have just landed, with the likes of Denzel Curry, bbno$ and Eliza Rose announcing some headline show action in metro markets around the six-date regional romp.

It comes after hyperpop star and fellow GTM act Slayyyter announced her inauguaral Australian headline tour around the festival earlier today.

Denzel Curry – ‘Walkin’

Curry and bbno$ will each be performing three East Coast sideshows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane across April and May, while Eliza Rose will be performing in Sydney and Melbourne as well as bringing some live love over to Perth.

As previously announced, Slayyyter will be playing four dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

You can peep all the details below, and we’ll update the list with any more sideshows that drop in the meantime.

Elsewhere, Groovin The Moo will return in 2023 as a full national run for the first time since 2019, heading to six states and territories around Australia this April and May including Wayville (SA), Maitland (NSW), Mitchell (ACT), Bendigo (VIC), Warana (QLD) and Bunbury (WA).

As well as Curry, bbno$, Eliza Rose and Slayyyter, the lineup also features the likes of Alt-J, Skepta, Fatboy Slim, Sophie May and Omar Apollo, as well as locals Amy Shark, The Chats, Confidence Man, Ocean Alley, Slowly Slowly, Ball Park Music and more.

Groovin The Moo 2023: The Sideshows

bbno$

Pre-sale sign up: 9am AEDT, Wednesday, 8th February

Pre-sale starts: 10am local time, Thursday, 9th February

GA on sale: 10am local time, Friday, 10th February via Handsome Tours

Monday, 24th April 2023 – The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 26th April 2023 – The Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 27th April 2023 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Denzel Curry

Tickets on sale at 11am, Friday 10th February via Live Nation

My Live Nation presale from 10am, Thursday 9th February

Thursday, 27th April 2023 – Hordern Pavillion, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 28th April 2023 – Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 3rd May 2023 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Eliza Rose

Pre-sale sign up: 9am AEDT, Wednesday, 8th February

Pre-sale starts: 10am local time, Thursday, 9th February

GA on sale: 10am local time, Friday, 10th February via Handsome Tours

Wednesday, 26th April 2023 – Universal, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, 3 May 2023 – Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 5 May 2023 – Rechabite, Perth, WA

Slayyyter

Tickets on Sale 2pm Friday, 10th February: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth.

Frontier Members presale begins at 10am Thursday, 9th February here.

Monday, 24th April 2023 – Manning Bar, Sydney

Thursday, 27th April 2023 – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Wednesday, 3rd May 2023 – The Brightside, Brisbane

Friday, 5th May 2023 – Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth

