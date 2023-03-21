Sydney Band The Rions Release New Single and Announce National Tour

Former Unearthed High winners The Rions have released their first single of 2023, ‘Scary Movies’. It’s the high school friends’ follow-up to the triple j-endorsed ‘Anakin’, which came out in August 2022.

The Rions will take ‘Scary Movies’ on the road this May, booking shows in Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. They’ll be supported throughout by Molly Rocket.

The Rions – ‘Scary Movies’

‘Scary Movies’ is a perky indie pop number from a band known for perky indie pop numbers. The Rions’ Noah Blockley, Harley Wilson, Asher Mclean and Tom Partington recorded the single in Byron Bay with producer Chris Collins.

Despite its title, ‘Scary Movies’ is a love song that emphasises the great joy one experiences when falling for someone. “Too often stories about love are written from the perspective of the hardships that come along with a relationship, or the heartbreaks a lot of people can relate to,” the band said in a statement. “But an aspect that isn’t touched on enough is how fun falling in love can be and how happy finding your person can make you.”

The Rions ‘Scary Movies’ Tour 2023

Friday, 12th May – The Brightside, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Friday, 19th May – Jive, tarndanya/Adelaide SA

Saturday, 20th May – Amplifier, Boorloo/Perth WA

Saturday, 27th May – The Evelyn Hotel, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Friday, 2nd June – The Lansdowne Hotel, Eora/Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

