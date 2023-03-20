Kingswood Add 30 More Dates to Their ‘Hometowns’ Australian Tour

Kingswood released their latest album, Home, in February 2023. Featuring the singles ‘Good Whiskey’, ‘Burning Holes’ and ‘One Too Many Times’, it’s the Melbourne band’s first LP since their 2020 holiday release A Kingswood Christmas.

Kingswood have been building anticipation for the record for a few months, launching their ‘Hometowns’ tour in November 2022. The tour has already taken in more than 30 shows in regional and coastal parts of South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria. The band have now announced 30 more dates, which brings the tour total up to nearly 100.

Kingswood – ‘Home’

The tour has expanded to include Northern Territory and Tasmania and gained new dates in the ACT and all other states. Find the details below.

“We are dedicated to creating the greatest tour this country has seen, bringing the Kingswood experience to a hometown near you,” the band said in a statement. “And we’re not done yet, there are more dates to come.”

Kingswood ‘Hometowns’ Tour 2023

Tuesday, 21st March – Polly/Sennheiser, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 24th March – Wamberal Ocean View Cafe, Central Coast, NSW

Saturday, 25th March – Stag & Hunter, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, 26th March – Pacific Recreation Club, Taree, NSW

Thursday, 30th March – Ex Services, Laurieton, NSW

Friday, 31st March – Country Club, South West Rocks, NSW

Saturday, 1st April – Moonee Beach Hotel, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sunday, 2nd April – Ex Services, Mullumbimby, NSW

Thursday, 13th April – Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba, QLD

Friday, 14th April – Beenleigh Tavern, Beenleigh, QLD

Saturday, 15th April – Bribie Island Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD

Sunday, 16th April – Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach, QLQLDD

Thursday, 20th April – Old Bundy Tavern, Bundaberg, QLD

Friday, 21st April – Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone, QLD

Saturday, 22nd April – The Metropolitan, Mackay, QLD

Sunday, 23rd April – Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton, QLD – New

Thursday, 27th April – Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD

Friday, 28th April – Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD

Saturday, 29th April – Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD

Sunday, 30th April – The Garage Bar & Brewhouse, Mission Beach, QLD – New

Thursday, 4th May – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh, QLD – New

Friday, 5th May – The Tamworth Hotel, Tamworth, NSW – New

Saturday, 6th May – Meatstock, Sydney, NSW – New

Wednesday, 10th May – Alice Springs Brewing Co., Alice Springs, NT – New

Thursday, 11th May – Mayberry, Darwin, NT – New

Friday, 12th May – Mayberry, Darwin, NT – New

Saturday, 13th May – The Muster Perth, WA – New

Thursday, 18th May – Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome, WA – New

Saturday, 20th May – Grand Central Tavern, Karratha, WA – New

Sunday, 21st May – Froth Brewery, Exmouth, WA– New

Thursday, 25th May – Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough, WA

Friday, 26th May – Mojos, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, 27th May – Ravenswood Hotel, Ravenswood, WA

Sunday, 28th May – The Carine, Duncraig, WA

Thursday, 1st June – Town Hall, Nannup, WA

Friday, 2nd June – The River, Margaret River, WA

Saturday, 3rd June – Six Degrees, Albany, WA

Sunday, 4th June – Treedale Farm Hotel, Autralind, WA – New

Monday, 5th June – Rocky Ridge Brewing, Busselton, WA – New

Wednesday, 7th June – Sound City, Port Lincoln, SA – New

Thursday, 8th June – Sound City, Port Lincoln, SA

Friday, 9th June – The Fat Controller, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 10th June – Western Hotel, Mt Gambier, SA

Sunday, 11th June – Victor Harbour, Victor Harbour, SA

Friday, 16th June – Big Easy Radio, Aldinga, SA – New

Saturday, 17th June – The Setts, Mildura, New – New

Sunday, 18th June – The Cordial Factory, Grenfell, NSW – New

Wednesday, 21st June – La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW – New

Thursday, 22nd June – Royal Hotel, Queanbeyan, ACT – New

Saturday, 24th June – Stag & Hunter, Newcastle, NSW – New

Sunday, 25th June – Brass Monkey, Cronulla, NSW – New

Thursday, 29th June – Gnomom Room, Ulverstone, TAS – New

Friday, 30th June – Royal Oak, Launceston, TAS – New

Saturday 1st July – Republic Bar, Hobart, TAS – New

Sunday, 2nd July – Republic Bar, Hobart, TAS – New

Thursday, 6th July – Lambys, Geelong, VIC – New

Friday, 7th July – God’s Bandroom, Mornington, VIC – New

Saturday, 8th July – Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC – New

Tickets on sale now

