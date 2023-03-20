Kingswood Add 30 More Dates to Their ‘Hometowns’ Australian Tour

Kingswood released their latest album, Home, in February 2023. Featuring the singles ‘Good Whiskey’, ‘Burning Holes’ and ‘One Too Many Times’, it’s the Melbourne band’s first LP since their 2020 holiday release A Kingswood Christmas.
Kingswood have been building anticipation for the record for a few months, launching their ‘Hometowns’ tour in November 2022. The tour has already taken in more than 30 shows in regional and coastal parts of South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria. The band have now announced 30 more dates, which brings the tour total up to nearly 100.
The tour has expanded to include Northern Territory and Tasmania and gained new dates in the ACT and all other states. Find the details below.
“We are dedicated to creating the greatest tour this country has seen, bringing the Kingswood experience to a hometown near you,” the band said in a statement. “And we’re not done yet, there are more dates to come.”
- Tuesday, 21st March – Polly/Sennheiser, Melbourne, VIC
- Friday, 24th March – Wamberal Ocean View Cafe, Central Coast, NSW
- Saturday, 25th March – Stag & Hunter, Newcastle, NSW
- Sunday, 26th March – Pacific Recreation Club, Taree, NSW
- Thursday, 30th March – Ex Services, Laurieton, NSW
- Friday, 31st March – Country Club, South West Rocks, NSW
- Saturday, 1st April – Moonee Beach Hotel, Coffs Harbour, NSW
- Sunday, 2nd April – Ex Services, Mullumbimby, NSW
- Thursday, 13th April – Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba, QLD
- Friday, 14th April – Beenleigh Tavern, Beenleigh, QLD
- Saturday, 15th April – Bribie Island Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD
- Sunday, 16th April – Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach, QLQLDD
- Thursday, 20th April – Old Bundy Tavern, Bundaberg, QLD
- Friday, 21st April – Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone, QLD
- Saturday, 22nd April – The Metropolitan, Mackay, QLD
- Sunday, 23rd April – Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton, QLD – New
- Thursday, 27th April – Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD
- Friday, 28th April – Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD
- Saturday, 29th April – Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD
- Sunday, 30th April – The Garage Bar & Brewhouse, Mission Beach, QLD – New
- Thursday, 4th May – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh, QLD – New
- Friday, 5th May – The Tamworth Hotel, Tamworth, NSW – New
- Saturday, 6th May – Meatstock, Sydney, NSW – New
- Wednesday, 10th May – Alice Springs Brewing Co., Alice Springs, NT – New
- Thursday, 11th May – Mayberry, Darwin, NT – New
- Friday, 12th May – Mayberry, Darwin, NT – New
- Saturday, 13th May – The Muster Perth, WA – New
- Thursday, 18th May – Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome, WA – New
- Saturday, 20th May – Grand Central Tavern, Karratha, WA – New
- Sunday, 21st May – Froth Brewery, Exmouth, WA– New
- Thursday, 25th May – Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough, WA
- Friday, 26th May – Mojos, Fremantle, WA
- Saturday, 27th May – Ravenswood Hotel, Ravenswood, WA
- Sunday, 28th May – The Carine, Duncraig, WA
- Thursday, 1st June – Town Hall, Nannup, WA
- Friday, 2nd June – The River, Margaret River, WA
- Saturday, 3rd June – Six Degrees, Albany, WA
- Sunday, 4th June – Treedale Farm Hotel, Autralind, WA – New
- Monday, 5th June – Rocky Ridge Brewing, Busselton, WA – New
- Wednesday, 7th June – Sound City, Port Lincoln, SA – New
- Thursday, 8th June – Sound City, Port Lincoln, SA
- Friday, 9th June – The Fat Controller, Adelaide, SA
- Saturday, 10th June – Western Hotel, Mt Gambier, SA
- Sunday, 11th June – Victor Harbour, Victor Harbour, SA
- Friday, 16th June – Big Easy Radio, Aldinga, SA – New
- Saturday, 17th June – The Setts, Mildura, New – New
- Sunday, 18th June – The Cordial Factory, Grenfell, NSW – New
- Wednesday, 21st June – La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW – New
- Thursday, 22nd June – Royal Hotel, Queanbeyan, ACT – New
- Saturday, 24th June – Stag & Hunter, Newcastle, NSW – New
- Sunday, 25th June – Brass Monkey, Cronulla, NSW – New
- Thursday, 29th June – Gnomom Room, Ulverstone, TAS – New
- Friday, 30th June – Royal Oak, Launceston, TAS – New
- Saturday 1st July – Republic Bar, Hobart, TAS – New
- Sunday, 2nd July – Republic Bar, Hobart, TAS – New
- Thursday, 6th July – Lambys, Geelong, VIC – New
- Friday, 7th July – God’s Bandroom, Mornington, VIC – New
- Saturday, 8th July – Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC – New
Tickets on sale now
