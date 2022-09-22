Sydney’s Velvet Trip Announce Summer East Coast Tour

Sydney psych trio Velvet Trip have announced a run of headline shows to pump up the release of their latest track, ‘It’s Only Human’.

The summer tour will take Velvet Trip around the East Coast, hitting up venues in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

Sydney psychedelic trio Velvet Trip announce tour

Pouring their individuality into the music video, directed by Clover Ryan, Velvet Trip have explained the broader meaning of ‘It’s Only Human’. Lead singer Zeppelin Hamilton says that the song is a reflection on recent times and ultimately, our place within the world.

“I think after the past few years we’ve had, with everything that’s been going on externally – and how that’s affected us all internally, it’s been really easy to get swept up in the waves of it all.” he says.

“At the end of the day, we’re all a part of this universe, the seen and unseen, the known and unknown, and so everything that we seek in whatever divine entity, I think is also inside of us. With that, we really wanted to play with putting him in nature and combining unnatural elements into the scenes [of the video].”

Tickets for Velvet Trip’s upcoming December tour are available via velvettripband.com.

Velvet Trip ‘It’s Only Human’ Tour 2022

Saturday 3rd December – Old Bar, Melbourne

Friday 9th December – The Northern, Byron Bay

Saturday 10th December – O’Skulligans, Brisbane

Friday 16th December – The Lansdowne, Sydney

Saturday 17th December – La La La’s, Wollongong

