PREMIERE: Moody Beaches Tease Debut LP With ‘Crowded World’

‘Crowded World’ is the first offering from Melbourne post-punk trio Moody Beaches’ forthcoming debut album. The to-be-announced record will arrive in early 2023. Music Feeds is premiering ‘Crowded World’.
‘Crowded World’ is Moody Beaches’ first piece of new music since their 2020 single ‘Stay Cool’, which in turn was the follow-up to 2018’s Weird Friends EP. On the new track, the trio convey a feeling of helplessness in the face of contemporary societal ills.
Moody Beaches – ‘Crowded World’
Despite the feeling of paralysis that’s brought about by surveying a world in crisis, the band say ‘Crowded World’ was written during a moment of outward-facing self-awareness. As guitarist and lyricist Anna Lienhop explains, the single shows where Moody Beaches are heading as they work towards the release of their first album.
“We chose ‘Crowded World’ as the first single from the new album for a few reasons,” Lienhop tells Music Feeds. “Thematically it talks to issues we think people can relate to and are important to us, and sonically represents what Moody Beaches is currently known for, hinting at a direction we as a band have worked towards and are heading with the new album.
“We really wanted to create something that stands out apart from the band itself, that has its own identity and can stand alone on its own merit.”
The band will celebrate the launch of ‘Crowded World’ with a headline show at Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club on 15th October, with support from Bench Press and Precision Auto.
Moody Beaches – ‘Crowded World’ Single Launch
Further Reading
PREMIERE: Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice & Bench Press Unite For A Split 7″ Between Friends
Adalita Announces New Solo Album ‘Inland’, Shares New Single
Pavement, Spiderbait & More to Play Tent Pole, Geelong’s Musical Jamboree