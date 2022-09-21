PREMIERE: Moody Beaches Tease Debut LP With ‘Crowded World’

‘Crowded World’ is the first offering from Melbourne post-punk trio Moody Beaches’ forthcoming debut album. The to-be-announced record will arrive in early 2023. Music Feeds is premiering ‘Crowded World’.

‘Crowded World’ is Moody Beaches’ first piece of new music since their 2020 single ‘Stay Cool’, which in turn was the follow-up to 2018’s Weird Friends EP. On the new track, the trio convey a feeling of helplessness in the face of contemporary societal ills.

Moody Beaches – ‘Crowded World’

Despite the feeling of paralysis that’s brought about by surveying a world in crisis, the band say ‘Crowded World’ was written during a moment of outward-facing self-awareness. As guitarist and lyricist Anna Lienhop explains, the single shows where Moody Beaches are heading as they work towards the release of their first album.