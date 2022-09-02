NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist features BIRDEE王煒’s mesmerising ‘Dorsal Fin’, a collaboration between Bec Sandridge and Andy Bull, premium dance floor business from FOURA, another taste of Big Scary’s upcoming album, and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)

Listen to this month’s playlist

New Aus Music Playlist ADDITIONS – 02/09/2022

BIRDEE王煒 – Dorsal Fin

Keelan Mak – Brave Face

BOY SODA – WILLY SHAKESPEARE

Jarrod Jeremiah ft. CHISEKO – THROWAWAY

FOURA – Glimmer

Bec Sandridge and Andy Bull – The Jetty

700 Feel – 4 Ya Kiss

Big Scary – Goodbye Earle Street

Joshua Amour – Do Ya Love

Vetta Borne – Say Less

Lola Scott – Can’t Be Enough

bella amor – Can’t Get Laid

Kid Pharaoh – Sand Monkey

Velvet Trip – It’s Only Human

Alter Boy – No One’s Gone Like You

Further Reading

Track By Track: Montaigne Draws Back the Curtain on ‘Making It!’

Alex Lahey Releases New Single ‘Congratulations’, Plots Australian Tour

Confidence Man Enlist Tame Impala, CHAI, & More For ‘Re-Tilt’ Remix EP

Agung Mango Announces 2022 National Tour

Joji Announces New Album ‘SMITHEREENS’, Shares New Track