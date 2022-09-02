NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist features BIRDEE王煒’s mesmerising ‘Dorsal Fin’, a collaboration between Bec Sandridge and Andy Bull, premium dance floor business from FOURA, another taste of Big Scary’s upcoming album, and plenty more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)
New Aus Music Playlist ADDITIONS – 02/09/2022
BIRDEE王煒 – Dorsal Fin
Keelan Mak – Brave Face
BOY SODA – WILLY SHAKESPEARE
Jarrod Jeremiah ft. CHISEKO – THROWAWAY
FOURA – Glimmer
Bec Sandridge and Andy Bull – The Jetty
700 Feel – 4 Ya Kiss
Big Scary – Goodbye Earle Street
Joshua Amour – Do Ya Love
Vetta Borne – Say Less
Lola Scott – Can’t Be Enough
bella amor – Can’t Get Laid
Kid Pharaoh – Sand Monkey
Velvet Trip – It’s Only Human
Alter Boy – No One’s Gone Like You
