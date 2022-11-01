Taylor Swift Just Became The First Artist To Sweep The Billboard Hot 100’s Entire Top 10

Taylor Swift‘s reign as queen of pop continues, with the superstar artist setting a mind-boggling chart record. She’s just become the first musician ever to clinch the entire top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

The chart, which measures the UK’s biggest singles chart with a combination of radio and streaming data, is choc-a-bloc with tracks off Swift’s latest album Midnights.

WATCH: Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

The number 1 spot is taken up by her TikTok trendsetting tune ‘Anti-Hero’ and rounded out by fellow Midnights tracks ‘Lavender Haze’, ‘Maroon’, ‘Snow on the Beach’, ‘Midnight Rain’, ‘Bejeweled’, ‘Question … ?’, ‘You’re On Your Own Kid’, ‘Karma’ and ‘Vigilante Shit’.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the pop superstar tweeted in response to the cleansweep record, which was previously held by Drake who claimed nine out of the chart’s top 10 singles.

All 20 songs off Midnights are currently charting in the Hot 100, meaning T-Swizzle is dominating 20% of the entire chart with her new music.

It’s not the only record Swift has set with Midnights either. The record had the biggest first week of sales of any album this year, had the highest first-week streams of the year, and smashed the global Spotify record for the most streams of a single album in one day when it was released on October 21st.

Hail to the queen.

