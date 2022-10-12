MUNA Cover Taylor Swift’s ‘August’ For New Live EP

US indie-pop trio MUNA have shared a cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘August’. The cover appears as the closing track from the group’s newly-released Live At Electric Lady EP.

Recorded at the New York City studios of the same name, the EP features three songs – ‘Anything But Me’, ‘Kind Of Girl’, and ‘Silk Chiffon’ – from their self-titled record, which was released earlier this year, and also a rendition of ‘Taken’, from 2019’s Saves The World. The EP then closes with their cover of ‘August’, which originally appeared on Swift’s Folklore album.

MUNA have shared a cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘August’ for the Live At Electric Lady EP:

“The whole environment at Electric Lady Studios is so supportive and open, it often leads to making new creative choices while you’re in the midst of recording,” the group said of the experience. “‘August’ took on this very breathy, quiet quality that we hadn’t anticipated, but we just went with.”

The arrival of the trio’s Live At Electric Lady EP comes just after it was announced that MUNA would be making their Australian debut in early 2023. The group will be appearing as part of Sydney WorldPride, performing at the Rainbow Republic closing concert on Sunday, 5th March alongside Peach PRC, G Flip, and more.

