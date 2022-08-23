Bon Iver Announces 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Bon Iver have announced their long-awaited return down under, unveiling a stack of Australian tour dates for February and March 2023.

The revered indie folk act’s first national tour since 2012 will see them headline stages in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne and appear at various festivals, including Tasmania’s MONA FOMA, Adelaide’s WOMADelaide and the Perth Festival.

WATCH: Bon Iver – ‘AUATC’

Today’s announcement comes hot on the heels of the band’s freshly released collab with The National, ‘Weird Goodbyes’, which follows on from their most recent singles ‘PDLIF’ and ‘AUATC’.

Bon Iver’s 2023 Aussie tour will mark the group’s first time returning to Sydney since their four sold-out headline shows at the Sydney Opera House for Vivid LIVE in 2016. Catch all the dates and details down below.

Bon Iver 2023 Tour Dates

Friday, 17th February 2023 – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, 21st February 2023 – MONA FOMA, Hobart, TAS

Sunday, 26th February 2023 – Perth Festival, Perth, WA

Thursday, 2nd March 2023 – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 4th March 2023 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 10th March 2023 – WOMADelaide, Adelaide, SA

Tickets on sale to the general public at 9am local Friday, 26th August here

Sydney, Melbourne & Brisbane pre-sale begins 9am local time Thursday, 25th August here.

Watch Tash Sultana Cover ‘Flume’ By Bon Iver