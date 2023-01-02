Theophilus London Was Last Seen in LA’s Skid Row in October, Says LAPD

The family of musician Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department last Tuesday, 27th December. Alongside the filing, music industry organisation the Secretly Group released a statement that said the “last time someone spoke with [London] reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.”

The LAPD has subsequently published a news release on London’s disappearance, which contradicts Secretly Group’s claim that London hasn’t been seen or heard from since July. “On October 15, 2022, around 12 p.m., London was last seen in the ‘Skid Row’ area of Los Angeles,” says the LAPD release.

Theophilus London not seen since October

LAPD News: Missing 35-Year-Old Male pic.twitter.com/Zoh6I6HO45 — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 29, 2022

London’s family members lost contact with the musician in October 2022, according to the LAPD, who’re asking that anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts contact the Missing Persons Unit or Crime Stoppers. More details on how to do so can be found here.

Alternatively, people are invited to contact London’s cousin, Mikhail “DJ Kellz” Noel, on Instagram with any information on London’s whereabouts. In a post captioned “Theo come home!”, Noel shared a number of photos of his cousin along with a message of hope.

“Theo, we will find you,” it says. “Your family and friends love you, we need you. We want you to be here with us in our presence. We are looking for you to bring you home.”

Theophilus London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2 (188cms), 175 pounds (79kg), with dark brown eyes and a birth mark near his left eyebrow. He released his debut album, Timez Are Weird These Days, in 2011. His third and most recent album, Bebey, featured the Tame Impala collaborations ‘Whiplash’ and ‘Only You’ (a cover of the Steve Monite song).

In 2015, London appeared on Kanye West’s 2015 single ‘All Day’ and filled in for Bruno Mars on Mark Ronson’s Uptown Special tour.

