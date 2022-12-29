Theophilus London, a Trinidad-born, US-based singer, rapper and songwriter, has been missing since July 2022, according to his family. AP reports that London’s family and friends filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday, 27th December.

Secretly Group – a collective of prominent US indie labels that has worked with London – shared a statement requesting that anyone with information regarding London’s whereabouts report to LAPD or contact London’s cousin, Mikhail “DJ Kellz” Noel, on Instagram.

Theophilus London was last seen in July, says family

“The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles,” Secretly Group said. The statement included a quote from London’s father, Lary Moses London: “Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

The statement described Theophilus London as 35 years old, Black, 6’2 (188cms), 175 pounds (79kg), with dark brown eyes.

London began releasing music in 2009, starting out with the mixtapes This Charming Mixtape (2009) and I Want You (2010) before releasing his official debut album, Timez Are Weird These Days, through Reprise/Warner Bros. in 2011. In subsequent years, London has collaborated with Ye (on the 2015 single ‘All Day’) and Azealia Banks (on the Broke with Expensive Taste cut ‘JFK’.)

In 2015, London joined the band for Mark Ronson’s Uptown Special tour, unofficially filling in for Bruno Mars. “Mark called me and he’s like, ‘Hey man, I’m putting together this tour and Bruno is busy,'” London told i-D in 2015. “I need an equally sexy person to swag out on stage […] I was like, ‘Oh sure man, I’m in.'”

More recently, London collaborated with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker on a cover of the 1980s Nigerian pop song ‘Only You’, originally performed by Steve Monite. ‘Only You’ appeared on London’s third album, Bebey, alongside another Tame Impala collab, ‘Whiplash’. The album, released independently in January 2020, also featured Lil Yachty, Raekwon, Giggs, Ariel Pink and more.

Anyone with information regarding London’s whereabouts is advised to contact LAPD or message London’s cousin Mikhail “DJ Kellz” Noel on Instagram.

