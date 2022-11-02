Takeoff, one third of the Atlanta hip hop juggernaut Migos, has died at the age of 28. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – died in Houston, Texas in the early hours of Tuesday, 1st November. According to TMZ, the incident occurred around 2.30am at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Downtown Houston.

Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were reportedly at the bowling alley playing dice. An altercation broke out, leading to Takeoff being shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Migos – ‘MotorSport’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Takeoff was born in June 1994 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, a city 50km northeast of downtown Atlanta. Although just three years his senior, Quavo was Takeoff’s uncle, while Migos’ third digit, Offset, is Quavo’s cousin.

Migos starting releasing music in the early 2010s, putting out the mixtapes Juug Season, No Label and Y.R.N. before issuing their debut album, Yung Rich Nation, in 2015. The group’s second album, Culture, marked a significant commercial breakthrough, reaching number one on the US Billboard 200 and receiving platinum accreditation.

The single ‘Bad and Boujee’ (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) preceded Culture and catapulted Migos to mainstream recognition. Subsequent singles ‘MotorSpot’ (feat. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj), ‘Stir Fry’ and ‘Walk It Talk It’ allowed Migos to enjoy a prolonged period of mainstream success.

The group’s latest album, Culture III, came out in June 2021 to mixed reviews. Migos’ future was already uncertain prior to Takeoff’s death, with Takeoff and Quavo distancing themselves from Offset. In October 2022, the pair released the album Only Built for Infinity Links under the name Unc & Phew.

Further Reading

Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff Announce New Album ‘Only Built for Infinity Links’

Migos’ Quavo And Takeoff Launch New Group Without Offset

Cardi B Reveals She’s Pregnant While Performing at 2021 BET Awards