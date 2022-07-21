Thornhill Accuse Qantas Of Losing All Their Gear On Flight To US

Melbourne outfit Thornhill have had a less-than stellar start to a run of US dates, accusing Qantas of losing all their gear. The group took to social media after being forced to cancel two shows in Texas due to the absence of their gear.

Landing in the US earlier this week to begin a run of shows alongside Alabama progressive metalcore outfit ERRA, Thornhill had been scheduled to join the tour during shows in Houston and Dallas. However, both appearances were cancelled at the last moment, with the group urging fans to send their complaints to Qantas.

“We are very sorry to let you know that unfortunately all of our gear has been lost on our flight over to the US, and as a result, we’re unable to perform tonight’s show at Warehouse Live,” the group wrote on social media before their Hourson show. “We tried every avenue possible to be able to play the show.

“Erra, Alpha Wolf & Invent Animate even offered their gear for us to play on the night, but in the end there was too much to do on the tech side of things for us to be able to pull it off in time on such short notice.”

The group told fans they would still attend the show, just in a non-performing capacity. They said they were “hoping to be able to play” the show in Dallas the following night, but with the caveat they “won’t know until we’re updated by Qantas on where our gear is and when it’s going to land”. The next day, the group again took to social media to share similar news.

“If you didn’t see our post yesterday, all of our gear was lost on our flight over to the US the other day,” they said. “After a frantic few days trying to find it all, only some of the cases turned up at Houston airport, and we still don’t have an answer from Qantas on where the remaining cases are.

“According to American Airlines (who operated our connecting flights), they can’t see any indication that the bags have even left Sydney yet.”

Though it remains to be seen whether Thornhill will be reunited with their missing gear, such occurrences are becoming increasingly common for international travellers. As The Guardian recently reported, the aviation industry is currently “critically understaffed”, leading to what has been dubbed a “global lost luggage crisis”.

