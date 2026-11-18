Forget the Australian Open and WWE – Thornhill are serving up a different kind of Summer Slam in 2027.

The ARIA Award-winning Melbourne heavy music trailblazers have announced their biggest-ever regional Australian headline tour, locking in a mammoth 18-date summer trek with special guests Varials (USA) and Headwreck.

Thornhill – ‘TONGUES’

Kicking off in Albury on Wednesday, 27th January, the run will take the band through regional centres and suburban venues across the country, before culminating in their very own curated Surf’s Up at St Kilda’s Riviera Beach Club on Saturday, 20th February.

The announcement comes off the back of Thornhill’s completely sold-out 2026 BODIES Australian tour, which saw the band play their biggest headline shows to date.

Now, they’re taking things back to where it all began.

“After everything that has gone into building the next chapter of Thornhill we can’t wait to bring the energy of our live show back into intimate Australian audiences where we began our career,” the band said in a press statement.

“It has been a long time coming and we can’t wait to be back, see you at a show on the Summer Slam!”

It’s been a remarkable few years for Thornhill, whose fearless approach to musical reinvention has helped establish them as one of Australia’s most celebrated contemporary heavy music exports.

From the modern metalcore stylings of their beloved 2019 debut The Dark Pool to the seductive, cinematic experimentation of 2022’s Heroine, the band have continued to push the boundaries of their sound.

Their third studio album, 2025’s BODIES, marked another career-defining milestone, debuting at #4 on the ARIA Albums Chart and taking out both the ARIA Award for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album and the AIR Award for Best Independent Heavy Album or EP.

They’ve also amassed an enviable international touring résumé, sharing stages with the likes of Sleep Token, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, Avenged Sevenfold and Northlane, alongside appearances at major festivals including Download, Hellfest and Graspop Metal Meeting.

Joining them on their summer adventures will be Philadelphia heavy hitters Varials, whose punishing blend of hardcore aggression and nu metal grooves has earned them a devoted international following.

The band’s fourth studio album, Where The Light Leaves, arrived in 2026, expanding their sonic arsenal with new melodic textures and emotional intensity. They last visited Australia supporting Spite.

Rounding out the bill are Brisbane nu metal upstarts Headwreck, whose 2025 album Attitude Adjustment debuted at #43 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The quartet will also be hitting stages across the country at Good Things Festival this December.

Thornhill’s artist presale kicked off today, Wednesday, 18th November, with a further presale commencing Thursday, 19th November at 12pm AEDT.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, 20th November at 11am local time.

Check out the full list of dates below!

Thornhill – Summer Slam Regional Tour 2027

With special guests Varials (USA) and Headwreck

Wednesday, 27th January — Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW (18+)

— Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW (18+) Thursday, 28th January — Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC (18+)

— Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC (18+) Friday, 29th January — Commercial Hotel, South Morang VIC (18+)

— Commercial Hotel, South Morang VIC (18+) Saturday, 30th January — Forth Pub, Forth TAS (18+)

— Forth Pub, Forth TAS (18+) Sunday, 31st January — Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS (Licensed All Ages)

— Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS (Licensed All Ages) Wednesday, 3rd February — Bar On The Hill, Newcastle NSW (18+)

— Bar On The Hill, Newcastle NSW (18+) Thursday, 4th February — Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW (18+)

— Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW (18+) Friday, 5th February — Panthers, Penrith NSW (18+)

— Panthers, Penrith NSW (18+) Saturday, 6th February — Felons Barrel Room, Manly NSW (18+)

— Felons Barrel Room, Manly NSW (18+) Sunday, 7th February — The Basement, Canberra ACT (18+)

— The Basement, Canberra ACT (18+) Wednesday, 10th February — Seabreeze Hotel, Mackay QLD (18+)

— Seabreeze Hotel, Mackay QLD (18+) Thursday, 11th February — Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD (18+)

— Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD (18+) Friday, 12th February — The Shed, Sunshine Coast QLD (18+)

— The Shed, Sunshine Coast QLD (18+) Saturday, 13th February — Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD (18+)

— Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD (18+) Sunday, 14th February — Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast QLD (18+)

— Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast QLD (18+) Wednesday, 17th February — Prince Of Wales, Bunbury WA (18+)

— Prince Of Wales, Bunbury WA (18+) Thursday, 18th February — Freo Social, Perth WA (18+)

— Freo Social, Perth WA (18+) Saturday, 20th February — Surf’s Up Festival @ Riviera Beach Club, St Kilda VIC (18+)

Thornhill Artist Presale: Wednesday, 18th November 2026 — 9am AEDT

Presale: Thursday, 19th November 2026 — 12pm AEDT

General Onsale: Friday, 20th November 2026 — 11am local time

Register for presale access here, with tickets and further information via Destroy All Lines

Further Reading

Thornhill, Stand Atlantic & Alpha Wolf Lead New Melbourne Heavy Music Festival ‘Surf’s Up!’

Thornhill Talk Creative Inspirations Behind New Album ‘BODIES’

Thornhill Fans Donate Over $50k After Rehearsal Space Break-In