Thornhill Fans Donate Over $50k After Rehearsal Space Break-In

Fans of Melbourne alt-metal band Thornhill have dug deep to aid the band after thieves stole nearly $100,000 worth of equipment and merchandise from their rehearsal space. Responding to a GoFundMe campaign set up for the group, their myriad fans have raised almost $60,000 at the time of writing.

News of the break-in occurred came to light on 24th January, with Thornhill noting the incident had occurred following a difficult year for the band, and had seen them cancel an international tour so they could “recharge and be ready to go again in 2023”. However, fan response has since been swift, with more than 1,200 donations resulting in over $59,000 in aid for the band.

Thornhill have expressed their gratitude after fans donated over $50,000 following a recent break-in:

“We just want to say thankyou to everyone who has shared our post, donated or had us in their thoughts,” Thornhill wrote in response to the outpouring of support. “It’s been a horrible few days and to see this community continue to support us through everything means the world to us, and, we can not thank you enough for all that you have done.

“We have raised over $50,000 in the first day, which is an enormous effort, however, this should cover our touring rig, and, anything else we need to get straight back onto the road, with anything in excess going towards repairs, re-ordering merchandise, guitar and drum equipment that was stolen.”

Thornhill are currently scheduled to perform alongside Architects and Counterparts as support of the former’s upcoming Australian tour. No details have since been revealed, though the group assured fans they have been in discussion with their agents and “are trying our best to put these shows on for you”.

