Tropical Fuck Storm Appear (Kind Of) In New Jordan Peele Film ‘Nope’

Director Jordan Peele’s forthcoming horror sci-fi flick Nope contains its fair share of references to relatively obscure bands, with characters wearing The Jesus Lizard, Wipers and Earth shirts at various points throughout. Well, it turns out one Aussie band even snuck their way into the film: Tropical Fuck Storm.

As the Victorian noise rockers shared on social media yesterday, a TFS poster can be seen hanging on a wall in one scene of the film. It’s a design by Montreal artist Joe Becker, who the band have collaborated with visually on multiple occasions, with Becker creating the cover art for all three Tropical Fuck Storm albums.

See the TFS Poster in Jordan Peele’s Nope, Along With a Better Look of the Design

🎥🎶🎼hooray for hollywooood 🎬🎵… TFS is up on the silver screen thanks to Jordan Peele’s “Nope” @nopemovie … thanks Jordan @monkeypawproductions , thanks to @joyfulnoiserecs dad Karl for circling it for all us blind people … thanks Joe for the sicko… https://t.co/UkvGwePf08 pic.twitter.com/JU98Btugv4 — tropical fuck storm (@tfs_theband) July 27, 2022

sik new TFS zombie tshirts by our mad art guru Joe Becker available now at both Flightless Records in Ozzyland and Joyful Noise Records in the USA and Europe !!!!! available in BnW also…. get em b4 they sell out pic.twitter.com/7SvwiYTs7s — tropical fuck storm (@tfs_theband) September 11, 2020

Nope is set to be released in Australian cinemas in a couple weeks on Thursday, 11th August. The film, which follows two siblings as they attempt to capture evidence of a UFO, marks Peele’s third directorial feature (following Get Out and Us) and stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott and more.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the film’s costume director, Alex Bovaird, discussed how Peele’s personal taste came into the equation when it came to the band shirts featured in Nope, which are owned by the character Angel, played by Perea.

“His band T-shirts are either post-punk or proto-grunge,” Bovaird explained. “There’s a bit of personal stuff going on there, because Jordan and [producer] Ian [Cooper]… they’re making a movie that they want to see, and so sometimes that pops into the costumes. As well as Angel’s the kind of character who likes obscure bands.”

She continued: “Like The Jesus Lizard, and Wipers and Rage. I mean, they’re all bands of Jordan’s teenage years. So, I think it works on a lot of levels for Jordan. It was something that Angel would be into, but also meaningful for him, and me too. I’m exactly the same age as Jordan, so I’m the one that ran with some of those bands.”

Tropical Fuck Storm, meanwhile are set to kick off a tour next month, with shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Darwin and Melbourne. The post-Drones outfit released third album Deep States last year, and released a collaborative EP with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard titled Satanic Slumber Party in March.

Further reading

Tropical Fu*k Storm Make Chaotic Music For Chaotic Times

Members Of TFS, Dirty Three And The Necks Release Debut Single As Springtime

Tropical Fuck Storm Decry Sydney Festival’s “Lack Of Respect” For Artists