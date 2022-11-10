UPSAHL, the pop and rock solo project of songwriter and performer Taylor Cameron Upsahl, released her third single for 2022, ‘Into My Body’, in late October. She followed its release with a couple of intimate Australian club shows, which were so exclusive you’d be forgiven for thinking UPSAHL’s still never been to Australia.

‘Into My Body’ follows the singles ‘Antsy’, which came out in September 2022, and ‘Monica Lewinsky’ from May. UPSAHL also appeared on the single ‘Atmosphere’ by LA producer and DJ NGHTMRE, which came out at the top of September. These releases have helped UPSAHL gain upwards of 480 million streams worldwide, with her 2019 single ‘Drugs’ remaining her most popular release.

UPSAHL – ‘Into My Body’

UPSAHL wrote ‘Into My Body’ after returning from almost six months of touring. It was the beginning of the North American summer, but something didn’t feel right.

“For the first time in a while, I wasn’t surrounded by chaos and constant brain stimulation, so I was kind of left to me and my own thoughts,” UPSAHL said in a statement. ” I got stuck in my head and was completely disconnected from reality.

“I’m an intense person, so this feeling got very extreme. I wanted to write a song about how I was having an out of body experience, but it became a song about getting back into my body. It’s also definitely, maybe a masturbation anthem.”

In addition her rising profile as a solo artist, UPSAHL has songwriting credits on Dua Lipa’s ‘Good In Bed’, Anne-Marie and Little Mix’s ‘Kiss my (Uh Oh)’ and Madison Beer’s ‘BOYSHIT’. She also provided guest vocals to the track ‘Happy Endings’ by Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda and iann dior.

